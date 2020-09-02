'42' Re-Release Bashed by Chadwick Boseman Fans: 'Capitalism Capitalizing'
The film 42 is returning the theatres in honor of Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer last week. While fans loved seeing Boseman portray the legendary baseball player, some don't understand the move. On fan on Twitter shared the news and wrote, "Capitalism capitalizing."
The tweet led to some backlash, but the fan was pointing out that Hollywood is looking to make money on Boseman's death. The Twitter user also said that the Boesman family should get all the revenue the film generates. And while that would be a nice gesture, the reason for re-releasing 42 is paying respect to Boseman and not necessarily money, especially with the film already grossing over $100 million worldwide on a $42 million budget.
Re-releasing movies is very common, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic, and very few new films are being released. With theatres starting to open back up, content is needed, and with Major League Baseball celebrating Jackie Robinson Day on the same day as Boseman's death, it makes sense for fans to see 42 again or for the first time. Here's a look at fans debating the re-release of the popular film.
Capitalism capitalizing https://t.co/ah0HVxAY3K— Darth Phallus (@TheBoyWhoWrote) September 1, 2020
So many idiots in my mentions about this tweet with "you know his family is getting residuals right???"
*Stacks papers, pushes up spectacles and leans forward*
What part of what you just said debunks what I just said?— Darth Phallus (@TheBoyWhoWrote) September 1, 2020
So you saying everybody involved in the movie residuals should go to his family ?! LMAO you not serious , he THE main character and probably one of the highest paid in the film. My head just burst reading that , Chadwick probably wouldn’t even want that.— TheGInLasagna. (@BillyGoatSham) September 2, 2020
the fact that you said “thankfully we have a capitalist system” and meant it— Mac of all Trades (@Kittiboiii) September 2, 2020
It's emotional manipulation to make a profit. It implies that in order to respect a person's death, you must impulse indulge in their media even if you wouldn't have otherwise.— 𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐂! 𝓫𝔂 ɴᴀʙɪꜱᴄᴏ 🇯🇲🇬🇧🏳️🌈 (@EleksiiTheThird) September 2, 2020
And if they don't donate what are you going to about it?— finesse (@KRabmag) September 2, 2020
Mlb as a whole been retired 42— JG (@elevate_JGS) September 2, 2020
Capitalism isn’t even the major problem in this country. It’s the Federal Reserve.— Mathew Sitko (Sad Fan) (@mattjsitko) September 2, 2020
Tis what T’Challa would’ve wanted— marcel (@marcel__za) September 2, 2020
Same energy pic.twitter.com/sDNKpMCByG— ⚡️Moby.⚡️ (@TheresAlfonso25) September 2, 2020
Don king been doing it to mike Tyson for years pic.twitter.com/2uXp5vCftG— half dime bag💫🐐 (@Dro2H) September 2, 2020
It used to be on Netflix— Mike Vandemark (@MikeVandemark) September 2, 2020
The colonizer loves exploiting others. But do the same to them they have will have a nervous breakdown.— Midnight (@MidniteSunGlow) September 2, 2020
We. Are. Still. In. A. Pandemic.— East Coast Emo 🌌🦄🧜♀️💗💜💙 (@D_Nates) September 2, 2020
You see a demand and supply it, while showing love to the man and his family. I mean if yall don't stop looking for stuff to argue about on twitter man....— Yuh. (@Tino_Breh) September 2, 2020
Theaters: We’re giving you a once a lifetime chance to meet your hero Chadwick Boseman, by coming to a theater during a pandemic.— Sparkles Cosmicheart (@sparklescosmic) September 2, 2020