'42' Re-Release Bashed by Chadwick Boseman Fans: 'Capitalism Capitalizing'

The film 42 is returning the theatres in honor of Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer last week. While fans loved seeing Boseman portray the legendary baseball player, some don't understand the move. On fan on Twitter shared the news and wrote, "Capitalism capitalizing."

The tweet led to some backlash, but the fan was pointing out that Hollywood is looking to make money on Boseman's death. The Twitter user also said that the Boesman family should get all the revenue the film generates. And while that would be a nice gesture, the reason for re-releasing 42 is paying respect to Boseman and not necessarily money, especially with the film already grossing over $100 million worldwide on a $42 million budget.

Re-releasing movies is very common, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic, and very few new films are being released. With theatres starting to open back up, content is needed, and with Major League Baseball celebrating Jackie Robinson Day on the same day as Boseman's death, it makes sense for fans to see 42 again or for the first time. Here's a look at fans debating the re-release of the popular film.