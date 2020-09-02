'42' Returning to Theaters in Honor of Chadwick Boseman

✖

42 is coming back to the big screen to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman who died of colon cancer at the age of 43 last week. The Jackie Robinson biopic is set to return to AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark, and other theaters, according to Variety. Tickets for 42 at AMC Theatres will be discounted at $5. It's unknown what the other theaters will charge.

Boseman played the role of Robinson, who became the first Black athlete to play Major League Baseball. The 2013 film is set to be re-released in over 740 locations. Other theatres set to show 42 are Marcus, Alamo Drafthouse, Harkins, Galaxy and other independent locations. 42 earned critical praise and it was a box office hit as it tallied over $100 million worldwide on a $42 million budget. Harrison Ford also starred in the film and paid tribute to Boseman when he heard the news of his death.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Ford said Boseman was as compelling, powerful and truthful as the characters he chose to play." He then stated Boseman's "intelligence, personal dignity and deep commitment inspired his colleagues and elevated the stories he told. He is as much a hero as any he played." The Jackie Robinson Foundation also released a statement on Boseman's death.

"Preparing for his starring role in 42, he studied extensively and spent considering time with Rachel Robinson," the statement said. "A Consumate professional, he absorbed every story, every memory and every photo and film excerpt he could consume to help translate the would of an American hero. And now, Chadwick will be etched in history as a hero in his own right, especially having shown millions of Black and Brown children the power of that a superhero looks like them. Chadwick - may you rest in peace eternally. Take your place among the greats. You earned it.

42 tells the story of Robinson's struggles of playing in the Major Leagues as he was the only Black player. However, Robinson continued to battle and led helped the Brooklyn Dodgers make an appearance in the World Series. Robinson played for the Dodgers from 1947-1956 and was named to the All-Star team six times. He won the MVP Award in 1949 and won a World Series in 1955.