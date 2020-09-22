3 NFL Coaches Fined for Not Wearing Masks During Sunday Games

✖

Three NFL coaches just lost a lot of money for not complying with the rules during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to ESPN, Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos, Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers and Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks were fined $100,000 each for not wearing masks on Sunday. Additionally, the league fined the coach's team $250,000.

This means a little over a minimum of $1 million in punishment comes one week after the NFL sent a memo that says coaches are required to wear masks at all times on the sidelines during games. If someone, doesn't abide by the rules, the person could see a severe punishment. ESPN mentioned that more fines could be on the way as New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton were not wearing their masks consistently. After the Raiders 34-24 win over the Saints, Gruden apologized for violating the rules and revealed he had COVID-19.

"I'm doing my best," Gruden said. "I've had the virus. I'm doing my best. I'm very sensitive about it ... I'm calling plays. I just wanna communicate in these situations, and if I get fined, I'll have to pay the fine, but I'm very sensitive about that and I apologize." Last week Gruden said the memo was aimed at him for not wearing a masks. However, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay also admitted he needs to do a better job wearing a face covering while on the sidelines.

"I figured that memo was directed at me," McVay said to reporters last week. "I've been getting blasted all day about it, so I just love it. I will do better."NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent wrote the memo to the teams and noted the rules put in place are important in order for an entire 2020 NFL season to be played.

"We must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments," Vincent wrote. The NFL-NFLPA gameday protocol, which reflects the advice of infectious disease experts, club medical staffs and local and state governmental regulations, requires all individuals with bench area access [including coaches and members of the club medical staff] to wear face coverings at all times."