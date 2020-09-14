NFL Sends Warning to Coaches for Not Wearing Masks on Sidelines

✖

The NFL sent a memo on Monday concerning coaches not wearing masks while on the sidelines during a game. The coaches are required to have masks on at all times and will be disciplined if they don't comply. The memo was written by NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent and was directed to coaches who were not seen wearing masks, one being Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay who his mask pulled down to his chin during the team's Sunday night game against the Dallas Cowboys.

"We must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments," Vincent wrote as reported by ESPN. The NFL-NFLPA gameday protocol, which reflects the advice of infectious disease experts, club medical staffs and local and state governmental regulations, requires all individuals with bench area access [including coaches and members of the club medical staff] to wear face coverings at all times."

The memo went on to say that coaches who are no seen wearing masks "will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs. The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearer's nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus." Coaches are allowed to wear either a mask, neck gaiter and/or face shield. Chiefs coach Andy Reid was seen wearing a face shield, which gained a lot of attention on social media. However, it looks like Reid will go with a mask or neck gaiter from now on.

"That was brutal," Reid said to reporters after the Cheifs' win over the Houston Texans last Thursday night. "I didn't do very good with that thing. Listen, it will be better the next time. I appreciate you asking that, it was a bit of a mess." With Reid trying out the face mask first, it led to other coaches going with another option while on the sidelines.

"That's a good question. I think I'll probably stick with the mask," McVay said on Friday before the Rams' game against the Cowboys when asked about wearing a face shield. "But Coach Reid is one of the few that can pull off whatever it is, man. He's the man. But I did think that would maybe be a little bit easier to communicate through, but I think I'll stick with the mask."