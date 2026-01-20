3 Most Likely Super Bowl Winners, According to Current Odds

The stage for Super Bowl LX is almost set.

The conference championships of the National Football League will be this Sunday, January 25, and the results will determine which two teams advance to the Super Bowl.

The New England Patriots will take on the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, while the Los Angeles Rams will face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship. Predictions market Polymarket has posted their betting odds on which team will win the Super Bowl and take home this year’s Lombardi Trophy.

3. Denver Broncos (7%)

It’s not looking pretty for the Broncos. While they did upset the Buffalo Bills (who were a heavy favorite to win the Super Bowl) in the Divisional Round, the team’s quarterback Bo Nix fractured his ankle in the process. The team will now rely on their backup QB Jarrett Stidham to lead them to a Super Bowl; however, chances for a victory are slim, as Stidham has the fewest number of starts by any player in NFL history to play in an AFC championship game. He has only been on the field this season for just four snaps.

2. TIE: New England Patriots/Los Angeles Rams

This season of the NFL has been extremely wacky and unpredictable, so it stands to reason that it’s still anyone’s game even this late in the season. Betting odds predictors not having a solid #2 favorite only furthers that narrative. The Rams are riding with this season’s likely MVP, Matt Stafford, at quarterback. He’s joined by two massive skill position threats in Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. If they continue to ride the hot hand, they could potentially trounce Seattle’s league-best defense. For the Patriots, meanwhile, their defense has also been astounding—forcing Texans quarterback CJ Stroud to cough up the ball four times on Sunday—although their offense has been less than stellar compared to some of the other names on this list.

1. Seattle Seahawks (39%)

Is it finally Seattle’s year? The team hasn’t appeared in the Super Bowl since 2015, a game most memorable for Russell Wilson’s baffling end-zone interception that handed the Patriots another ring. Seattle has the best front four in the league and a disgustingly good defense, alongside a scary run game led by Kenneth Walker III. The X-factor here is the play of quarterback Sam Darnold, who could generously be described as “league average.” Even though he’s surrounded by offensive weapons like Walker and likely OPOY Jaxon Smith-Njigba, nobody has ever seen Darnold in such a high-pressure situation like this before. The Rams and Seahawks have matched up twice this year, each winning once, proving once again that this year’s NFL season is really anyone’s game.