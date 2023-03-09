24/7 Soccer Network Revealed by CBS Sports

A new soccer network is coming for fans. CBS Sports recently announced that it will launch CBS Sports Golazo Network on Tuesday, Apr.11. CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24-hour direct-to-consumer digital network dedicated exclusively to global soccer coverage. The network will be anchored weekdays from 7-9 a.m. ET by Morning Footy, the flagship morning show. It will be hosted by Susannah Collins along with former U.S. Men's National Team player Charlie Davies, analyst Nico Cantor and The Cooligans soccer personality and comedian Alexis Guerreros. There will also be live matches, pre and post-match breakdowns, magazine shows and films.

"The launch of the CBS SPORTS GOLAZO NETWORK demonstrates the continued evolution of our industry-leading soccer coverage as we build on the incredible momentum we have created the past three years delivering authentic, informative, engaging and entertaining content across multiple platforms," Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports, said in a statement. "Led by our best-in-class studio shows and announcers, more than 2,400 live soccer matches a year and now a dedicated soccer streaming network, CBS Sports is the ultimate destination for soccer fans."

(Photo: CBS Sports)

"Interest in soccer has never been stronger. By launching a first-of-its-kind streaming network in the U.S. dedicated to soccer globally, CBS SPORTS GOLAZO NETWORK provides a tremendous growth opportunity by delivering unprecedented, round-the-clock coverage for passionate soccer fans," Jeff Gerttula, executive vice president, digital, of CBS Sports and CBS News and Stations, said in a statement. "CBS SPORTS GOLAZO NETWORK capitalizes on our existing soccer rights by building free audiences around CBS Sports and Pluto TV platforms while driving new subscribers and enhancing the sports experience for Paramount+."

CBS Sports Golazo Network will provide an exclusive pre and post-match show surrounding Champions League Today as CBS Sports covers the UEFA Champions League. There will also be top-tier soccer properties featured, including UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Serie A, NWSL, Concacaf national team competitions, Barclays Women's Super League, Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, Scottish Professional Football League, Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol and the AFC Champions League. The network will be available free on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App, Pluto TV and Paramount+.