2022 NFL Draft Round 1: Time, Channel and How to Watch

It's finally here. The 2022 NFL Draft takes place this weekend, and NFL fans are ready to see where the top college football players from last season begin their pro football careers. The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft will start on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network. The draft can also be streamed on WatchESPN and the NFL Mobile app.

This year's draft will take place in Las Vegas for the first time in NFL history. Originally, Las Vegas was set to host the draft in 2020 but was moved to a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league opted to keep the 2021 draft in Cleveland and awarded this year's draft to Las Vegas.

Today’s the day dreams come true in Vegas.



📺: 2022 #NFLDraft— TONIGHT 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/XvedUVdj4C — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2022

"I'm pleased to announce that Las Vegas will host the 2022 NFL Draft, where we look forward to holding an even bigger and better event than we could have ever imagined this year," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement in 2020. "Congratulations to Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Raiders' organization and Raider Nation."

"We're thrilled the NFL has given us the opportunity to host the Draft in Las Vegas in 2022. While disappointed we were unable to bring this exciting event to life this year," Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), said in a statement. "We plan to make the 87th annual NFL Draft an ONLY VEGAS experience football fans will never forget."

But who will be selected No. 1 overall? The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick and there is no clear-cut favorite. According to CBS Sports, Georgia defensive lineman, Travon Walker is the projected No. 1 in two mock drafts, while Aidan Hutchinson and Ikem Ekwonu are the top selections in two other mock drafts. Hutchinson has been projected to be No. 1 overall throughout the draft season but Walker has moved up the draft boards in a big way after impressing teams with his workouts. The Jaguars have 12 draft picks this year. But eight teams have multiple first-round picks, including the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Green Bray Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.