2022 NFL Draft Already Thrown a Curveball Hours Before Draft Is Set to Begin

The 2022 NFL Draft is taking place in Las Vegas this weekend, and the league is dealing with an issue just hours before the draft begins. On Thursday, NFL Network's Peter Schrager appeared on Good Morning Football and revealed the NFL is dealing with a "little curveball" due to the high winds taking place in the area. Tom Pelissero was with Schrager and gave more information on the weather.

"Round 1 of the NFL Draft is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. local time," Pelissero said. "But were are under what's called a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., which means strong winds 20 to 30 mph, gusts up to 40 mph as well as low humidity. Well, the stage where the NFL Draft is set to begin is under the high-roller observation wheel at The Linq, so it's outdoors, it's uncovered but what I can tell you is regardless of what happens weather-wise tonight, the show will go on."

It’s draft day in Las Vegas, where @PSchrags and I are indoors because of strong winds that are expected to continue into the evening. The NFL is optimistic there will be no issues, but contingency plans are in place. The clock won’t stop. The show will go on. @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/FqZTGKvo1w — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2022

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy revealed that NFL has plans in place if the weather becomes an issue. We always have contingency plans. The show will go on," McCarthy told Yahoo Sports Thursday morning. "We have the Caesars Forum, which is connected to the outside draft theater, in case announcements of picks need to be made from there. The inner workings of the draft are there, including the media workroom and press conference rooms."

Originally, the NFL Draft was set to be in Las Vegas in 2020 but was postponed and change to a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2020 draft, the NFL announced the 2022 draft will be held in Las Vegas, which has been an attraction for the NFL ever since the Raiders move to the city in 2020. In 2024, the Raiders' home stadium, Allegiant Stadium, will host Super Bowl LVIII.

"The Raiders are thrilled the National Football League has selected Las Vegas to host Super Bowl (58) LVIII in February 2024," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement in December. "Hosting the 2022 Pro Bowl..The 2022 NFL draft.. And now the 2024 Super Bowl are just some of the ancillary benefits resulting from the public-private partnership we created with the state of Nevada to bring the Raiders to Las Vegas and build Allegiant Stadium. It's only the beginning."