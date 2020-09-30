2020 NBA Finals: How to Watch Heat vs. Lakers

✖

The 2019-2020 NBA season is coming to an end. After being suspended in March, the league returned to action in July with all the eligible teams playing their remaining games in a bubble in Orlando. The playoffs began in August and it's now down to two teams as the Eastern Conference Champions, the Miami Heat, will take on the Western Conference Champions, the Los Angeles Lakers. All the games will air on ABC, and the first game will tip off Wednesday at the AdventHealth Arena in Orlando at 9 p.m. ET.

As for the rest of the NBA Finals schedule, Game 2 will air on Friday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET. Game 3 is set to take place on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 P.M. ET. And the fourth game will tip off Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. If necessary, Game 5, Game 6 and Game 7 are set for Oct. 9 at 9 p.m., Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 13 at 9 p.m., respectively. The Lakers are looking to win their first NBA title since 2010 and their 17th title overall. They are led by LeBron James who is still playing at a high level at 35 years old. Because of James, the Lakers come into the series as a big favorite, but James knows they will have their hands full.

"There's not one guy that you can disrespect or be off throughout the course of an offensive possession," James said to reporters on Tuesday. "And they do a hell of a job of moving without the ball, sharing the ball, cutting, passing. Those are two things that stand out."

As for the Heat, NBA fans are surprised to see them in the NBA Finals as they entered the playoffs as a No. 5 seed. They took care of the Indiana Pacers in the first round, upset the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals and got past the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

"I believe in our group," Heat star Jimmy Butler said to reporters after the team beat the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. "I know that we can still win four more. We're not satisfied. We're not complacent. We know we've got a really good team to go up against. We can enjoy it for the night. We said this from the beginning of the year."