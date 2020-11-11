2020 Masters: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

The biggest golf tournament on the calendar has finally arrived. The 2020 Masters will take place this weekend from Augusta National Golf Course, featuring 93 of the biggest names in the sport. Here's when the chase for the green jacket officially begins.

The 2020 Masters start Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. ET. CBS Sports will provide streaming coverage of the entire event on its website and the CBS All Access app. ESPN will also provide TV coverage from 1-5:30 on both Thursday and Friday. CBS will take over the broadcast schedule during the final two rounds, running from 1-5 p.m. ET on Saturday and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Good morning from Augusta National Golf Club. #themasters pic.twitter.com/rW4LD5T9cd — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

Normally held in April, the Masters moved to November during the early days of the pandemic. Now the top golfers will enjoy cooler temperatures while competing in a fall tournament. Although they will have far more guidelines to follow due to health and safety concerns.

The 2020 tournament will feature several big names, many of which are looking to add another green jacket to their collection. Three-time winner Phil Mickelson headlines a stacked group that also includes Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm among others. Woods is on the hunt for his sixth Masters title while Rahm is trying to secure his first.

There are two prominent golfers that were unable to make the trip to Augusta National for the highly-anticipated tournament. Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann both withdrew from the Masters due to positive COVID-19 tests. The two men were on the hunt for their first titles but are taking time to focus on their health.

When the top competitors take part in the 2020 Masters, they will do so while dealing with a major change to the format. No fans will be on hand to cheer them on after perfectly-placed chip shots and stunning putts. The coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament's organizers to make major changes to help everyone remain healthy and avoid potential outbreaks.

"Given the circumstances brought about by the pandemic, the delivery of quality content is as important as ever to the storytelling of the Masters Tournament," said Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley, per CBS Sports. "While we will dearly miss our patrons at Augusta National this fall, we are excited to showcase what promises to be a truly memorable Masters in a variety of ways for viewers around the world."

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.