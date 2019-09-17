2019 NFL Power Rankings: Week 3

The 2019 NFL regular season is in full swing.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (including new teammate Antonio Brown) are in the midst of defending their Super Bowl championship, while reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes tries to duplicate a historic season with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Dak Prescott plays for a potentially historic contract extension — and Dallas Cowboys pride.

The Patriots, Chiefs and Cowboys have all started out strong as they have their sights set on Super Bowl LIV, set for Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami.

It’s not all sunshine and roses for teams in the NFL, however.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt devastating news when they learned that starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger needs elbow surgery and will miss the entire 2019 season.

He’s not the only quarterback who is missing time early in the season.

In a Week 2 NFC championship game rematch between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, Saints quarterback Drew Brees suffered a thumb injury after hitting his hand against the Rams’ all-pro world-destroyer, Aaron Donald. After getting surgery, Brees will miss approximately six weeks.

In the AFC, the upstart New York Jets — with playoff aspirations — learned that their young franchise quarterback Sam Darnold contracted mononucleosis and will miss multiple games. Then, Darnold’s backup, Trevor Siemian, suffered an ankle injury in his first start as the Jets’ passer. Siemian will be sidelined for rest of the season.

All of these teams, all dealing with injuries to their quarterback, will struggle to make the playoffs.

And that’s what makes winning — and succeeding — in the NFL so difficult.

The NFL is a week-to-week business, and things can change fast, especially when it comes to ranking all 32 teams.

We’ve created our own unique scoring system, which takes the average power rankings of CBS Sports, ESPN, NFL Media, Bleacher Report and The Athletic, and creates a complete depiction of the league’s hierarchy.

Where does your team rank among other franchises?

32. Miami Dolphins

Record: 0-2

Movement: None

Next opponent: at Cowboys

The Dolphins are widely considered the worst team in the NFL — and it’s by design. After dealing Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills and Minkah Fitzpatrick in trades, the ‘Fins are “trusting the process,” as they say, and tanking for a better draft spot.

It doesn’t matter if Ryan Fitzpatrick or Josh Rosen is under center, the Dolphins might be heading for a winless season.

31. New York Giants

Record: 0-2

Movement: None

Next opponent: at Buccaneers

Just two weeks into the season, the Eli Manning era is over. Daniel Jones — aka Danny Dimes — will make his NFL debut in Week 3 on the road in Tampa Bay.

The No. 6 overall pick doesn’t have a lot to work with outside of Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram.

30. New York Jets

Record: 0-2

Movement: Down 5

Next opponent: vs. Browns

In season brimming with potential, the New York Jets are doing Jets things. Starting quarterback Sam Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis — and that could mean another down year for the J-E-T-S.

29. Washington Redskins

Record: 0-2

Movement: None

Next opponent: vs. Bears

With All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams still away from the team, the Redskins are one of the least-talented teams in the league. However, there have been bright spots — such as rookie “Scary” Terry McLaurin.

How long until the Case Keenum experiment is over and rookie Dwayne Haskins gets the nod? If Washington keeps losing it’ll be sooner rather than later.

28. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 0-2

Movement: Down 5

Next opponent: at Bills

After putting up a fight against the Seahawks in Week 1, the Bengals laid an egg against the San Francisco 49ers.

New coach Zac Taylor has improved the team’s offense, but it hasn’t resulted in wins … yet.

27. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 0-1-1

Movement: Up 1

Next opponent: vs. Panthers

The Cardinals are infinitely more watchable now that Kliff Kingsbury and No. 1 pick Kyler Murray are in Arizona. But while the Cards aren’t the worst team in the league anymore, they’re still not very good.

26. Denver Broncos

Record: 0-2

Movement: None

Next opponent: at Packers

The Broncos lost in heartbreaking fashion in Week 2 to the Chicago Bears, but Denver’s offense showed hope. The defense needs to play better, though.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 0-2

Movement: Up 2

Next opponent: vs. Titans

With Nick Foles injured and Jalen Ramsey requesting a trade, the Jaguars might already be in rebuild mode.

24. Carolina Panthers

Record: 0-2

Movement: Down 3

Next opponent: at Cardinals

The Panthers’ Week 2 loss at home against the Buccaneers was an absolute gut punch to the team’s chances of making the playoffs. And with Cam Newton’s injured foot and balky shoulder, Carolina could be in big trouble already.

23. Oakland Raiders

Record: 1-1

Movement: Down 1

Next opponent: at Vikings

The Raiders are waaaay more talented than last year, but Oakland got a reality check in Week 2 when Patrick Mahomes showed the Raiders that they aren’t ready to compete in the AFC West just yet.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 1-1

Movement: Up 8

Next opponent: vs. Giants

Jameis Winston rebounded nicely against the Panthers in Week 2. With Drew Brees and Cam Newton dealing with injuries, could the Buccaneers surprise in the NFC South?

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 0-2

Movement: Down 7

Next opponent: at 49ers

Losing Ben Roethlisberger for the season is a massive blow to a team with playoff aspirations. The Steelers aren’t giving up yet, though. Pittsburgh just traded a 2020 first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for Minkah Fitzpatrick.

20. Detroit Lions

Record: 1-0-1

Movement: Up 3

Next opponent: at Eagles

The Lions picked up their first win of the season after winning a nail-biter against the Chargers in Week 2. Matthew Stafford and the Lions have their work cut out for them against the Eagles this week.

19. Cleveland Browns

Record: 1-1

Movement: Down 2

Next opponent: vs. Rams

The Browns have struggled to live up to the massive hype this season, but their talent is obvious. Odell Beckham Jr. and Myles Garrett dominated the lowly Jets in Week 2.

18. Tennessee Titans

Record: 1-1

Movement: Down 6

Next opponent: vs. Jaguars

Now that Andrew Luck has retired, the AFC South is wide open. The Titans have a ton of talent on the roster, but there’s still concern over whether Marcus Mariota can lead this team to the promised land.

17. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 1-1

Movement: Down 1

Next opponent: at Colts

The Falcons pulled off a huge victory at home against the Eagles in Week 2. With Drew Brees injured, the Falcons have no excuses but to win the NFC South.

16. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 1-1

Movement: Up 3

Next opponent: vs. Falcons

Yes, the Colts lost Andrew Luck in the offseason. But Indianapolis is still extremely talented. Jacoby Brissett should continue to improve as the season goes on.

15. Houston Texans

Record: 1-1

Movement: None

Next opponent: at Chargers

After acquiring Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills and Duke Johnson in trades, the Houston Texans are in win-now mode. Will the offensive line and defense hold up enough for the Texans to make the playoffs?

13 (tie). Buffalo Bills

Record: 2-0

Movement: Up 6

Next opponent: vs. Bengals

The Bills are just one of four AFC teams with a 2-0 record. Second-year QB Josh Allen and a talented defense could lead Buffalo to the playoffs.

13 (tie). Chicago Bears

Record: 1-1

Movement: None

Next opponent: at Redskins

The Bears have one of the most talented teams in the NFC. The only problem is, Mitch Trubisky has, ahem, struggled early in the 2019 NFL season. Will he hold Chicago back from a deep playoff run?

12. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 2-0

Movement: Up 6

Next opponent: vs. Steelers

The 49ers are one of the surprise teams in the NFL so far. After struggling in Week 1 against the Buccaneers, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers dominated the Bengals in Week 2.

With an improved defense and Kyle Shanahan running the Niners’ offense, San Francisco could be dangerous in 2019.

10 (tie). Minnesota Vikings

Record: 1-1

Movement: None

Next opponent: vs. Raiders

With the emergence of Dalvin Cook as one of the best running backs in the league, the Vikings can compete with anybody. Will Kirk Cousins be able to step up in the clutch? His history says no.

10 (tie). New Orleans Saints

Record: 1-1

Movement: Down 6

Next opponent: at Seahawks

The Saints had Super Bowl aspirations coming into the season. And now that Drew Brees hurt his thumb, the Saints might struggle to make the playoffs.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 1-1

Movement: Down 2

Next opponent: vs. Texans

The Chargers Charger-ed again on Sunday in a tough loss on the road to Detroit. At least the talented AFC West team doesn’t seem to be missing Melvin Gordon, who is still holding out.

8. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 1-1

Movement: Down 3

Next opponent: vs. Lions

A trendy pick for the NFC Super Bowl representative, the Eagles have all the talent in the world — but the defensive secondary needs to play much, much better.

7. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 2-0

Movement: Up 3

Next opponent: vs. Saints

Though run-first team, the Seahawks are finally turning Russell Wilson loose. If the Seahawks continue to play this well, Russell Wilson could be in the MVP conversation.

6. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 2-0

Movement: Up 3

Next opponent: at Chiefs

Nobody has been more exciting to watch this season than Lamar Jackson. The athletic passer is proving he can work his magic from in or out of the pocket. The Ravens just need to prove that they aren’t beating up on lesser teams. They’ll get a chance this week against the Chiefs.

5. Green Bay Packers

Record: 2-0

Movement: Up 3

Next opponent: vs. Broncos

Although the offense is still trying to find its groove, the Packers defense looks like one of the top units in the league. The sky is the limit if Aaron Rodgers regains his elite form.

4. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 2-0

Movement: Up 2

Next opponent: vs. Dolphins

Under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the Cowboys are fun to watch again! Dak Prescott has risen to MVP levels, while the offense is so creative that receivers are running wide open all over the field. Not to mention, the defense is pretty good, too.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 2-0

Movement: None

Next opponent: at Browns

Coming off a torn ACL, Cooper Kupp may be even better than he was pre-injury. So far, the Rams have done a nice job avoiding the dreaded Super Bowl hangover.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 2-0

Movement: None

Next opponent: at Ravens

Patrick Mahomes is a cheat code. The 24-year-old signal caller is even better in his second year as a starter. The Chiefs are dealing with some injury problems, but that shouldn’t stop them.

1. New England Patriots

Record: 2-0

Movement: None

Next opponent: vs. Jets

Of course: the Patriots are No. 1. Tom Brady looks better than ever with a stacked offense that includes Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon. The Pats also have arguably the best defense in the NFL. Good luck to the rest of the league.