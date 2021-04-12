18-Year-Old Pro Bowler Known as 'The Ginger Assassin' Makes History by Converting First Televised 7-10 Split in Decades

✖

Anthony Neuer made Professional Bowlers Association Tour history on Sunday. The 18-year old became the fourth player to convert a 7-10 split in his U.S. Open semifinals matchup. He also became the first person since 1991 to hit the split on a PBA Tour broadcast, according to USA Today.

The match was televised on Fox Sports, and play-by-play announcer Rob Stone nicknamed Neuer "The Ginger Assassin." But despite the 7-10 split, Neuer lost his matchup with Jakob Butturff 257-203 at National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada. Neuer is the son of Andy Neuer who won a PBA Tour title in 1994.

Anthony Neuer makes the 7-10 split for the 4th time in PBA Tour history on TV for the @GuaranteedRate Spare of the Game! 🤯 📺: LIVE now on @FS1

— PBA Tour (@PBATour) April 11, 2021

Anthony Neuer, who turns 19 on April 26, has had a lot of success in his bowling career. As a member of the USA Junior Team, Neuer won a gold medal (all-events), two silver medals (doubles, trios) and one bronze medal (singles) at 2019 PABCON Youth Championships. He also won a silver medal (doubles) at the 2019 World Bowling Junior Championships, according to his bio.

"My goodness! The ginger assassin just dropped the 7-10! Give me some oxygen and water!" – the commentators go wild as 18-year-old Anthony Neuer becomes the first bowler to hit a 7-10 on TV in 30 years. Via @PBATour pic.twitter.com/C9daP9xAAg — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) April 12, 2021

The PBA Tour is in the middle of its 2021 season. In March 2020, the season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the league only having 14 title events compared to 29 in 2019. In a letter to the fans, PBA CEO Cole Edison wrote: "When we made the decision in March to postpone the rest of the regular season, we did so out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our players, our staff, and our fans. We continue to make this our #1 priority as we determine the best way to move forward with the tour’s remaining competitions in a manner that is safe and enjoyable for everyone."