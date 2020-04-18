Hulk Hogan's Photo of Wife Jennifer 'Back on the Beach' Sparked Serious Backlash

Saturday morning, Hulk Hogan surprised many when he posted a photo of his wife jumping on the beach. The heavily-trafficked areas in Florida were slowly reopening after weeks of being closed, and the couple was celebrating. Although this photo did generate a considerable number of comments.

Following Hogan posting the photo on social media, several Twitter users weighed in. Many said that he was being dangerous by heading to the beach amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Others felt that it was his right to do so despite any potential health concerns. They cited the lack of others in the photo as further justification of his day at the beach.

Hogan did ultimately respond to the criticism on Saturday afternoon. He clarified that this beach is actually his. He bought a private area and doesn't allow anyone else to be on it. This isn't an area to which hundreds of people will flock and disregard social distancing recommendations.

Despite the tweet explaining that Hogan has his own private beach, the comments continued to surface on Twitter. Critics called out the professional wrestler for his decision-making while others came to his defense. There was no shortage of discussions taking place on social media.