Aaron Rodgers Says Tom Brady Joining Buccaneers Is 'Strange'

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady got a chance to play against each other back in 2018, and many thought that was going to be the last time the two go head-to-head. However, with Brady signing a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL fans will get another shot to see Rodgers vs. Brady, as the Green Bay Packers will travel to Tampa Bay to face Bucs. However, how does Rodgers feel about Brady joining the Bucs after being with the Patriots for the last 20 years? The two-time NFL MVP talked about the signing on Golf Channel's FORE-1-1 podcast, and he admitted it will take some time to visualize Brady in a new uniform.

"I think it is definitely strange," Rodgers said per WEEI. "It will be strange to not see him in a Patriot jersey. We played them a couple of years ago and thought that was probably the last time we’d play each other. Now, we get another chance. I think having him in the league is obviously great for the league and he’s a fantastic player. His career speaks for itself. Obviously, he still feels like he has a lot — he has something left to prove, which I don’t think he does. I think it is only to himself that he can still do it. What he’s done kind of setting the bar for the rest of us with his health and his work ethic, and his longevity is something I think that is appreciated now and is going to be appreciated even greater when he’s done playing."

In the last meeting, Brady was able to lead the Patriots to a 31-17 victory in Foxborough. In 2014, the game was played in Green Bay, and the Packers came out on top, 26-21. Rodgers did not play in the 2010 contest due to him suffering an injury.

The reason fans are looking forward to seeing Rodgers and Brady go at it is the fact they were considered the two best quarterbacks during the 2010 decade. Both players were named to the 2010 All-Decade Team based on the accomplishments they achieved during the last 10 years. Rodgers won the MVP award in 2011 and 2014, and he led the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2010. Brady was the MVP in 2010 and 2017, and he led the Pats to Super Bowl wins in 2014, 2016 and 2018.