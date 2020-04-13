Pete Davidson Dishes on Adam Sandler's Basketball Skills

✖

Adam Sandler is known for his love of the NBA and basketball in general. He has also put his own skills on display several times in recent years. However, the extent of his skills is relatively unknown except by those that have spent considerable time with him. Fellow SNL alum Pete Davidson is also fond of pickup basketball, and he has provided some information about Sandler's abilities on the court.

Davidson appeared on the YouTube show Hot Ones in March in order to promote his comedy special and eat hot wings. During this conversation, host Sean Evans asked Davidson about pickup basketball and who has the most skills. The comedic actor responded by pointing out Sandler. Although the reasons provided by Davidson also showed the competitive side of the star of Uncut Gems.

Adam Sandler pulled up to a pickup game and got buckets 👀 (via ricomalique/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/MV1n78t1pD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2019

"Sandler. Sandler can f—ing ball, dude," Davidson said. "And he plays like dirty, him and his boys. It's pretty great. He's like really really good and competitive. ... At first you're like, 'this is really cool. I'm playing ball with Adam Sandler,' and then you're like, 'ow. He really hurt me, man.'"

Prior to Davidson's revelation, Sandler put his basketball skills on display while promoting Uncut Gems. He appeared on ESPN's The Jump and sank a long shot on the studio court before his interview. He was told that he had one more opportunity before going on the set. Sandler headed to what appeared to be a makeshift three-point line and then easily made the shot without issue.

It was during this Uncut Gems press tour that Sandler was spotted making moves on the court. He took part in a pickup game in Atlanta and reportedly put on a clinic. Some of his highlights surfaced on social media, which showed him making jump shots and layups. Sandler received some criticism for his bright yellow shirt and baggy gym shorts, but the viewers were still impressed with his shooting skills and rocket passes.

The former SNL cast member is a diehard New York Knicks fan and has a reputation for being comfortable on the court. However, he actually had the opportunity to adopt the Boston Celtics as his team early in his life but didn't choose to follow this path. One of his reasons was that Sandler rooted "very hard" against Celtics star Larry Bird.