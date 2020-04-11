Vanessa Bryant Fans Gush Over Kobe Bryant Widow’s Adorable Easter Video of Daughters Bianka and Capri

Saturday morning, Vanessa Bryant brought joy to many fans of her and her late husband, Kobe Bryant. She did so by posting a video of her daughter, Bianka, trying to open a gigantic Easter egg with a hammer. The initial attempts weren't successful so Bryant had to grab the blunt instrument and help out her daughter.

The video was shorter in length, but it still entertained many fans for a number of reasons. Some couldn't get enough of Capri's gigantic smile as she watched her sister and mother attempt to break open the egg. Others loved the way that Bianka immediately asked if she could eat the chocolate once it was accessible. Although some had far different reactions on Saturday morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Apr 11, 2020 at 10:43am PDT

There were many that weighed in on social media after watching the video, posting similar messages. There was one group that was simply entertained by the video and gushed over how adorable the children are. Another discussed Kobe and his daughter Gianna dying in a helicopter crash. They are still reeling from the tragic event and routinely shed tears while thinking about its affect on the Bryant family.

Whether the messages were happier in tone or sad, there was a common theme. The fans loved the video that Bryant posted. They wanted her to keep providing updates on the family on Instagram. If they reacted with tears, then so be it.