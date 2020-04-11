Kobe Bryant's Wife Vanessa Reveals Adorable Video of Daughters Bianka and Capri's Easter Surprise

✖

With the COVID-19 outbreak bringing a pause to many Easter egg hunts around the world, there are some families unable to celebrate the annual holiday. Vanessa Bryant, however, is still giving her young daughters treats with the help of a friend. She unveiled the gifts in a video posted on Instagram on Saturday morning.

"Easter Treats! [rabbit emoji][egg emoji] Bianka & Capri [heart emoji] Thank you @jeffleatham," Bryant wrote in the caption of her post. This video was immediately met with a number of fans proclaiming this to be "so cute." Many fans appreciated that it took Bianka a while to break open the egg. They also found it to be adorable how she pronounced chocolate.

While Capri may only be 9 months old, she was still equally fascinated with the massive Easter egg and the gifts that lay within. She was sitting by and showing excitement while Bianka and Bryant both used a hammer to gain access to the treats. She had a massive grin on her face throughout the entire sequence of events. Although Capri may have been more entertained by the random strand of paper that she found and was waving around.

For Bianka, however, this is far from the only time in which she has been shown trying to procure treats. Bryant posted a photo on Jan. 26 that showed the 3 year old sitting on a stool in front of the open refrigerator. She had a smile on her face and was holding what appeared to be a juice box in her hands. Bianka was unperturbed by getting caught in the act by her mother.

This post entertained Bryant's fans, but they were quickly distracted by a tragic helicopter crash that took place hours later. Bryant's husband, basketball icon Kobe Bryant, was traveling to a basketball tournament with their daughter, Gianna, and seven others. The helicopter crashed in the hills of Calabasas, killing all nine people.

In the months since this incident, Bryant has been focusing on her family. She hasn't been posting quite as frequently on Instagram but has been showing her three daughters during important moments. One example was a photo of Natalia that showed her standing in front of a mural featuring Kobe and Gianna. She was en route to a school dance, but the family took time to pose with the art honoring their loved ones.