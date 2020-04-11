Timothy Brown's Death Mourned by NFL and 'MASH' Fans

Timothy Brown, a former NFL running back and actor, died on April 4 after suffering from dementia. He passed away in Palm Springs, California, at the age of 82. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Brown's family felt that his football career played a role in him developing dementia.

Following his death, fans of his work in the NFL and on the silver screen went into mourning. Many had grown up watching Brown shine on the football field or in various acting roles, and they were saddened by this death. Those that hadn't grown up with him had learned about his careers through highlights or reruns. Brown had a considerable number of fans, which led to an outpouring of comments on social media, as well as statements from the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Timmy Brown was an all-time great Eagle and one of the most dynamic multipurpose players of his era. He overcame many obstacles in his life to enjoy success both as an athlete and as an entertainer," Philadelphia Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "A three-time Pro Bowler and member of our 1960 NFL Championship team, Timmy excelled as a running back and return specialist with his incredible athleticism and signature versatility. He was one of the most exciting players to watch during his career. Those who knew him well have said they will remember him for his outgoing, uplifting personality and the connections he built with his teammates and the community. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time."