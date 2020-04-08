Atlanta Falcons Unveil New Uniforms, and Fans Chime In

For the first time in 17 years, the Atlanta Falcons have made big changes to their uniforms. On Wednesday, one day after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers displayed their new uniforms, the Falcons unveiled their new look, and it includes various combinations. The official home uniforms will feature the black jerseys and black pants, while the away look will be all white. The uniform closet will offer eight different combinations, which include the current throwback version paying homage to the 1966 squad. The entire collection includes four jerseys, four pants and one helmet.

The Falcons began talking about new uniforms back in 2016, which is the year they went to the Super Bowl. The process officially kicked off in January 2018, and that led to them getting together with the NFL and Nike to find ways to get the best uniform combinations that fit the fans and the city. Falcons President Rich McKay said: "We took a fan-first approach in gathering feedback and design input and have modernized the look of our team and our brand. Black has been a part of our organization since we took the field in 1966 so we’ve stayed true to our roots and have given our fans and players what they've been asking for over many years."

The question is how do fans feel about the new uniforms? There are some who love the different combinations the Falcons can use on a weekly basis. However, there are a few fans who feel that they could have done more because they look a little ordinary.