Ryan Newman and His Daughters Ask for Donations to Family's Non-Profit Ranch Due to Coronavirus Setbacks

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in several businesses closing or altering their strategies in light of health and safety concerns. Many restaurants are now take-out only while clubs and bars have shut down. Nonprofit organizations have been similarly affected, including Ryan Newman's Rescue Ranch.

The veteran NASCAR driver posted a video on Instagram Monday that showed him and his two daughters at the animal welfare organization's facility. They were standing in front of a cow while explaining how the coronavirus has impacted Rescue Ranch. Newman explained that they had to cancel several events, many of which would have helped raise money. He then said that if "15 percent" of his followers donated $5, Rescue Ranch would be able to make up for the lost revenue and continue to care for the considerable number of animals on the property.

"We know this is a tough time for everyone, and the nonprofit sector is facing funding challenges due coronavirus. [Rescue Ranch] relies heavily on events and educational programs for financial support. We have had to close during the pandemic and still have 80+ animals to feed and care for. Please consider a gift today, you can make an impact and every dollar helps! Link in profile to donate!" Newman wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Newman currently has more than 93,400 followers on his Instagram account. This means that 15 percent would total roughly 14,010 people. If every single one of these followers donated $5, per his request, Rescue Ranch would receive $70,050.

Based in Statesville, North Carolina, the facility sits on 87 acres of land. It currently cares for more than 80 animals, but Newman and his wife have hopes of further expanding the organization. According to their website, future projects are to "include nature hiking and walking education trails, a 24-hour emergency veterinarian clinic with an extern program, a therapeutic riding program, and a rescue foster adoption program."

Rescue Ranch received a flurry of donations in late February following Newman's crash at the end of the Daytona 500. Several racing fans wanted to show support for the veteran driver in any way that they could, so they donated to his nonprofit. More than $1,500 was donated in a matter of days, and several of the messages were accompanied by "heartwarming" messages.

Newman understands that the coronavirus has resulted in millions losing their jobs and that this is a difficult time for many people. However, he is hoping that those who are able can donate a few dollars. If so, he and the Rescue Ranch will be able to make up for the lost money and continue caring for the animals.