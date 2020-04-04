Ronda Rousey Reveals Her Godfather Is 'Working on the Front Lines' of Coronavirus Pandemic Despite Being in High Risk Group

✖

Self-quarantine procedures have been put into place in light in recent weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak. People are being told to stay at home in order to prevent the spread of the virus, and now former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey is pleading with her fans and followers to listen. She wants everyone to self-quarantine and is using her godfather as one reason.

Rousey posted a photo on Instagram on Friday that showed a medical professional at work and covered in safety equipment. As she revealed, he is her godfather, Dr. Jake. Rousey explained that he is in the high-risk group but is still going out and putting in work on a daily basis to help others receive needed treatment. Specifically, he is working with the terminally ill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronda Rousey (@rondarousey) on Apr 3, 2020 at 8:03am PDT

"This is my godfather Dr Jake, he treats the pain of the terminally ill and watches people die every single day. He's in the high risk group for Covid-19 and working on the front lines. Please #stayhome and save lives. It could be his you're saving," Rousey wrote in the caption of her post.

" Keeping him in my prayers & a huge THANK YOU to Dr Jake & all the doctors, nurses, medical workers treating patients," one fan wrote in response to the photo. Several others said that Dr. Jake is a "hero."

Rousey has been remaining in self-quarantine while trying to help others on social media and in her own neighborhood. She has been keeping busy with tutorial videos that show how to create a small garden or make homemade beef jerky. Additionally, she and her husband, Travis Browne, have started a larger project in their community.

"Me and @travisbrownemma distribute our excess meat and eggs to our surrounding community and our neighbors are kind enough to let us help ourselves to their citrus in return," Rousey wrote on Instagram. "We're even in the process of leasing some unused land from another neighbor to start a community garden so everyone can have a local supply of veggies. Social distancing doesn't have to equal isolation, there's always more we can do when we work together!"

Rousey has shown in recent weeks that she is beyond prepared for self-quarantine due to being self-sufficient. However, she is hoping that others follow suit and remain at home in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus to Dr. Jake and other medical professionals on the front lines.

(Photo Credit: Getty)