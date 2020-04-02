Tom Brady Moves Into Derek Jeter's Mansion in Tampa After Signing Contract With Buccaneers

✖

Tom Brady has signed his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. The next step for him is finding a place to stay, and thanks to the relationships he has made over the years, the six-time Super Bowl champion was able to find a place very quickly. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Brady has arrived in Tampa, Florida, and he's in the process of moving his family into a mansion on Davis Islands. The mansion was built by New York Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter.

Tom Brady moves into Derek Jeter's old home in the Tampa area, featuring 30,000-square-feet, seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two three-car garages and two boat lifts. https://t.co/2rh4RN7m3E — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) April 2, 2020

As expected, the mansion has everything Brady and his family need to get comfortable in Tampa, including seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room, a billiards room, and two boat lifts. Jeter, who is currently the CEO and part-owner of the Miami Marlins, lived there while he was with the Yankees. The home is six miles from the Bucs facility, so Brady will not have a far drive to work every day.

Living in Tampa might be a tropical upgrade from Massachusetts, but that's not the reason Brady signed with the Bucs. During his teleconference last week, Brady revealed what made him want to join the NFC South team.

"It's an exciting moment for me in my life," Brady said when talking about free agency. He also said, "Entering something that's obviously very unique to me – first time it's happened in 20 years. I'm kinda taking it day by day."

"There were a lot of things that really were intriguing to me about the organization – the players, and the coaches, and the willingness of everyone to try to accomplish the goal of what playing football is, which is to win," he added. "I'm going to try to do everything I can in my position and what I'm responsible for to make that happen. And I've got to trust that everyone else is doing the exact same thing. In that part, it's no different than what I've experienced for 20 years in my own role."

Before Brady could move into his new home, he had to make sure he had his number for the 2020 season. It was announced this week that Brady will wear No. 12 for the Bucs. Wide receiver Chris Godwin previously wore No. 12, and he will now wear No. 14.