Antonio Brown, Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown Blasted for Not Practicing Social Distancing During Workout

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, and free agent Antonio Brown were spotted working out on Wednesday in an effort to prepare for the 2020 season. There were many other unidentified players in attendance, but this trio drew the most attention. A photo of them posing together also sparked comments about whether or not Brown would sign with the Ravens. While there were arguments about potential on-field contributions, there were other comments that focused on the photo itself. Specifically, Twitter users could not comprehend why Jackson, Hollywood, and Brown would stand shoulder to shoulder while posing for the picture. Were they not aware of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it has affected the world? Why weren't they in self-quarantine? Wednesday afternoon, a multitude of Twitter users, fans and critics alike, responded to the photo and called for this trio of players to make wiser decisions. The coronavirus outbreak is a serious matter, and they wanted the athletes to listen to the CDC and medical experts. There were several comments about social distancing and remaining at least six feet away from other people. Although some Twitter users just wanted Jackson and Hollywood to avoid Brown even when there isn't a pandemic.

Social Distancing Social distancing 😡 — Jeff (@Jdonne238) April 1, 2020 The CDC has urged everyone to practice social distancing, which means that they remain at least six feet away from other people. These recommendations are expected to be followed at the grocery store and out in public. Of course, not everyone that contributed was focused on the spread of the coronavirus. One individual had harsher criticism for Brown and wrote: "We don't [want] Lamar or Hollywood to catch whatever mental disease AB got."

6 Feet SOCIAL 👏🏼 DISTANCING 👏🏼 PLEASE 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nIssWNgk2C — MissingNormalcy (@gamedaypsycho) April 1, 2020 The recommended distance for social distancing is six feet, but the trio of NFL players was not meeting the requirement. They were touching each other while posing for the photo. Some users on Twitter wanted to provide a helpful chart in case Jackson, Hollywood, and Brown didn't have a tape measure handy. They photoshopped some arrows onto the image and made it clear that they were not six feet apart.

Florida This is how people in Florida social distance so it’s right on brand for these guys — Joe (@zferdo10) April 1, 2020 Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, residents of Florida have drawn criticism for ignoring the recommended protocols. Instead of remaining at home in self-quarantine, they have been flocking to the beaches. Brown is a resident of Miami-Dade County, which leads some users to believe that he has adopted the "Florida" version of social distancing. They felt that this was the proper explanation for him being so close to Jackson and Hollywood.

Optics I was more struck by the lack of social distancing, Phil. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 1, 2020 When the photo surfaced on Twitter that showed the utter lack of social distancing, there were many individuals that retweeted it. One example is a man that covers the Baltimore Ravens for The Athletic. At first glance, the retweet appeared to be a show of support for the potential roster addition. This was not the case, however. The beat writer simply wanted to bring attention to a different aspect.

Disney World Imma need yall to stay 6 feet apart cuz .... pic.twitter.com/xP2BuRulBo — Imliterallyonlyhereforsports (@Imliterallyonl2) April 1, 2020 There were many Ravens fans that wanted this trio to practice social distancing for health and safety concerns. Others didn't want Brown to "infect" Jackson and Hollywood with his mindset. However, there was another that had bigger goals in mind. One fan mentioned that social distancing is critical in order to avoid any of these players testing positive for the coronavirus. They need them all healthy due to a belief that the Ravens will be winning Super Bowl LV.

Positive 3 cases confirmed lol — Troy hates sportsless Life (@troychewning) April 1, 2020 Will Jackson, Hollywood, or Brown test positive for the coronavirus after they ignored social distancing recommendations and posed together for this photo? There are certainly many fans now afraid of this outcome. One individual, however, did not have any doubts. They fully expect one or all members of this trio to reveal that they have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two out of Three Social distancing please. We need 2 of you heathy. — Tony (@proctorp7) April 1, 2020 Social distancing is believed to be among the best options for limiting the spread of the coronavirus, and people around the world have been urged to remain at least six feet away from each other. However, this trio was not following those guidelines. When fans saw this photo, they immediately wrote that Brown, Hollywood, and Jackson needed to move apart. They wanted them to avoid testing positive. Although some fans were only concerned about two members of the trio.