Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa Posts Heartbreaking Video of Lakers Star and Daughter Gianna on Two-Month Anniversary of Death

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, shared a video of the late Los Angeles Lakers star discussing daughter Gianna Bryant's love of basketball to mark the two-month anniversary of their deaths. Bryant and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26 while on their way to a basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy. Seven other people died in the crash.

In the video, Bryant discussed coaching Gianna on the sport of basketball. At the time the video was made, Gianna was playing "every day," Bryant said. He called it a "joy to watch her grow," and that her temperament is "a lot like mine. She's competitive, very fiery and backs down from no challenge. She has a mixture - a good mix of me and a good mix of her mama. So that makes her even more competitive than I am."

Vanessa added only two broken heart emojis in the caption. However, many of her followers offered their sympathies, showing how Bryant's death continues to leave an impact on those who loved him.

"Every time I see a video or picture of them at hurts my heart still in disbelief," one person wrote.

"Still praying for you and the families," another wrote. "Hang in there!"

"I hope you feel better Vanessa," another fan wrote. "I know times are hard right now but they are watching over you and the kids."

Bryant often talked about Gianna's shared love of basketball. In a 2014 interview with The New Yorker, he admitted their dedication and temperament was difficult to keep up with.

"It's a rough way to be," Bryant said at the time. "Because all you care about is that end result and winning. It’s hard for people to put themselves in that state of mind, because, as humans, we always want to have a safety net... When you put all your eggs in that one basket, it can be absolutely devastating."

Just two months ago, Bryant and Gianna died in a helicopter crash when pilot Ara Zobayan chose to continue flying in dense fog. Everyone on board was killed, including Zobayan, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Christina Mauser.

Bryant was survived by Vanessa and their three other daughters, Natalia, 17; Bianka, 3; and Capri, 9 months.

