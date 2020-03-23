Kobe Bryant's Wife Vanessa Reportedly 'Grateful' for Time With Children and Family After His Death

Residents of California have been told to remain at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which has resulted in some financial issues. However, there are some that have embraced this time at home with their loved ones. Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, is among that group and is reportedly grateful for this time with her family.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Vanessa "is so grateful to have her kids and family around" during the pandemic. The source said that the 37-year-old and her three daughters – Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and 9-month-old Capri – have just been staying at home like "everyone else" after the order was put into place. This situation also provides the family with the opportunity to be together following Bryant's death in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

While Vanessa has been embracing this time with her family, she has reportedly expressed concern about how the coronavirus will affect the court system in Southern California. The reason is that she recently filed legal documents asking a judge to appoint a guardian ad litem – a lawyer working in the best interests of a child – for her three daughters. Vanessa needs to amend Bryant's trust to include Capri, and she is concerned about getting everything done due to the pandemic.

The late NBA icon had created a trust in 2003 to provide for his loved ones. This has been amended several times over the years due to the additions to the family. The trust included Natalia, Bianka, and the late Gianna, but Bryant and Vanessa had not made an amendment for their nine-month-old daughter Capri prior to his death.

According to a report from TMZ, this trust agreement allows Vanessa, Natalia, and Bianka to draw from the principal and income in the trust during Vanessa's lifetime. The children will then get the remainder upon her death. Vanessa is currently attempting to have Capri included in the trust along with her other daughters.

A hearing is currently scheduled to determine if the guardianship request will be approved by the judge, which is not expected to be an issue. However, the coronavirus outbreak and its potential impact on the courts could be an issue.

Vanessa reportedly is concerned about this situation, but she is also grateful for the excess of time with her loved ones at home. She will continue to remain in "lockdown" with her daughters while following the stay at home order in California.

