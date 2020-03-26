Watch ESPN's Katie Nolan Lash out at Tom Brady After Leaving Patriots for Buccaneers

✖

Katie Nolan is very mad at Tom Brady. The ESPN host was on the show Highly Questionable with Dan Le Batard and Mina Kimes and Brady was the hot topic as he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after deciding he no longer wanted to play for the New England Patriots. Nolan, who's a Patriots fan, was so angry at Brady for leaving, she cursed at him.

"Eff Tom Brady! I said it out loud." —@katienolan with the words we NEVER thought would come out of her mouth 😳 pic.twitter.com/9jtCnZldQc — Highly Quarantined (@HQonESPN) March 24, 2020

"He gave discount after discount to that team and I understand why he would feel underappreciated" Le Batard said of Brady. "I don’t think it’s ego, as much as, the dude was just hurt at the end that the people he should've had the most value for, he didn’t have the kind of value that he had in some place like Tampa. That’s human to be hurt by that, no matter how superhuman you think he is, it is very human to find that a vulnerable position to be in."

Le Batard is referring to Terry Bradshaw saying that Brady's ego being a factor in his decision and while Nolan agrees with that, she's still angry at Brady.

"Of course it's ego. Everything everybody does has a little bit of ego in it. Dan, you call it being human, most people would call that kind of your ego. Whatever. I'm at the point now, I'm mad at Tom Brady. Can we talk about that? I’m upset."

"Today was the first day in my life I ever said the phrase … 'Eff Tom Brady.' I said it out loud," she continued "I was listening to the press conference, the conference call, and I said, 'F— you.' And then I was like, 'Oh my God, that’s Tom Brady.'"

During the conference call, Brady hinted at why he decided to move on from the Patriots and join the Buccaneers.

"It's an exciting moment for me in my life," Brady said when talking about free agency. He also said, "Entering something that's obviously very unique to me – first time it’s happened in 20 years. I'm kinda taking it day by day."

Brady spent 20 seasons in the New England and he appeared in nine Super Bowls while winning six of them. He is joining a Bucs organization that has been the playoffs just 10 times since they entered the league in 1976 and the last time they reached the playoffs was in 2007.