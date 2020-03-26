Indy 500 Postponed Following Coronavirus Outbreak, Rescheduled for August

✖

The Indianapolis 500 will not run on May 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, IndyCar announced the race has been postponed and rescheduled for Aug. 23. This will be the first time in its history the Indy 500 will not take place in May.

"The Month of May at IMS is my favorite time of year, and like our fans, I'm disappointed we've had to reschedule the Indy 500," Roger Penske said in a statement. "We're going to double-down on customer experience in the months ahead and I'm confident we'll greet fans with a transformed facility and a world-class spectacle when we run the world's greatest race later this year."

"Memorial Day weekend has always provided Indianapolis 500 fans an opportunity to honor the men and women who have fought and sacrificed for our nation’s freedom," Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. "This August, we'll also have a unique and powerful opportunity to honor the contributions and heroism of the doctors, nurses, first responders and National Guard members serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. We're grateful for the patience of our fans as we've navigated this situation, and we extend our thanks to NBC for its terrific partnership and diligent work to maximize broadcast coverage with this new schedule."

The Indianapolis 500 has been postponed to August 23. The race survived some rough early years, near desertion and two world wars. It will survive this. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) March 26, 2020

IndyCar also announced practice sessions will happen on Aug. 12-13 followed by Fast Friday on Aug. 14 and Indianapolis 500 Qualifications on Aug. 15 to 16. The qualifications will be televised on NBC. The full broadcast schedule will be announced in the near future.

On Aug. 20, Indy Lights practice and qualifying will take place followed by the Indy Lights Freedom 100 race and the final Indy 500 practice on Aug. 21. Fans will get to meet the drivers and get autographs on Aug. 22, one day before the big race.

The health and safety of our event participants and spectators is our top priority, and we believe given the current situation, postponing the event is the responsible decision," IMS president Doug Boles wrote in a letter to fans.

"We're confident we can deliver a world-class experience in August and are already working to do so. Making this announcement now gives everyone ample time to adjust and prepare for the new date. The new schedule will include many of the on-track activities that make the lead-up to the '500' so special."

The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 has been re-scheduled, officially, to August 23.#IndyCar's road course race at the track will be paired with the #NASCAR Cup series weekend. pic.twitter.com/msEZDQOU7d — Connor Ferguson (@cfchangs9) March 26, 2020

Photo credit: Getty Images