Tampa Bay Buccaneers: What to Know About Tom Brady's New NFL Team

After spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady will not return to the team in 2020 and has signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This will be a big move for Brady as he will be playing in a different division and a different conference. However, Brady sounds like he's up for the challenge. "Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it's that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day," Brady captioned a photo of himself smiling as he paged through a document. "I'm starting a new football journey and thankful for the [Buccaneers] for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me...I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I'm gonna not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1." Why did Brady sign with the Bucs? Here's a look at what you need to know about Brady's new NFL team.

When it Began Welcome to Tampa Bay, @TomBrady. 😏 pic.twitter.com/VJooGYwwiA — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020 The Bucs started playing in 1976 and have been in Tampa Bay since their inception. One thing to note, though, is Tampa Bay is not a city like Green Bay. The Bucs play in Tampa, Florida, but are called Tampa Bay because it describes the metro area.

2003 Super Bowl Winners pic.twitter.com/id8RfBBwzN — Travis Combs (@CoachCombs66) March 20, 2020 One year after Brady led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl win in 2002, the Bucs won the title as they were led by the head coach Jon Gruden. Some of the players on that team were defensive lineman Warren Sapp, linebacker Derrick Brooks and safety John Lynch who is currently the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers.

10 Playoff Appearances The Tampa Bay Buccaneers new logo... pic.twitter.com/TMfzj04geB — Crazy Bills Fan (@CrazyBillsFan) March 18, 2020 Despite winning the Super Bowl for the 2002 season, the Bucs don't have a tradition of winning. They have only reached the playoffs 10 times in their history with the last playoff appearance coming in 2007. Their longest playoff drought is 15 years (1982-1997).

Head coach

Manning, Big Ben *AND* Brady?! Freaking love this guy pic.twitter.com/Gmj3RMDwFA — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) March 17, 2020 The Bucs head coach is Bruce Arians and he's one of the more respected coaches in the country. He won two Super Bowls as an assistant coach and he was named Coach of the Year in 2012 and 2014. He's worked with quarterbacks such as Ben Roethlisberger, Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and Carson Palmer.

Tough 2019 Season

No. 1 in picks pic.twitter.com/yRrwTRrXK0 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 17, 2020 Brady's joining a team that finished with a 7-9 record last year. One of the biggest reasons for their struggles was the play of quarterback Jameis Winston as he threw 30 interceptions. However, he did throw 33 touchdowns and over 5,000 yards.

Standout Receivers WATCH: WR Mike Evans reacts to Tom Brady joining Bucs https://t.co/o6s628auTf pic.twitter.com/tCbIa8T3ot — arezonafamily (@arezonafamily) March 23, 2020 Brady won't have any complaints about the Bucs wide receivers. Mike Evans is considered one of the best in the NFL as he recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his six seasons. Chris Godwin was drafted by the Bucs in the third round in 2017 and he recorded 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns last year.