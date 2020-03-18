Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Amy Expecting Second Child

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife, Amy Earnhardt are expecting their second child. Amy announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon with the help of the couple's first child, Isla, who will turn 2 years old next month. In the video, Isla said that she's going to sister as Amy captioned the post, "Isla has some news!#gonbabeaseester."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Earnhardt (@mrsamyearnhardt) on Mar 18, 2020 at 7:27am PDT

Amy then told Earnhardt Jr. the news, who was excited to have a second child. Amy did not reveal the due date, but the Earnhardt family will get a little bigger very soon. In the second Instagram post, the second-time mom-to-be wrote: "And this is how Dad reacted when I told him a few weeks ago."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Earnhardt (@mrsamyearnhardt) on Mar 18, 2020 at 7:47am PDT

Earnhardt is retired from racing full-time, but will take part in one or two races a year. Shortly after Isla was born, the 45-year-old took part in a NASCAR Xfinity Series event and Isla, who was 5 months old at the time, got to see him in action. After the race, the former champ talked about how happy he was Isla saw him in action.

"I was thrilled to have Isla there," he said via For the Win. “She won't remember what happened today, but if I never run another race, I got to have her at one event and we got a picture at the car before the race that she'll be able to have the rest of her life. It doesn't matter to me if she ever thinks that's a big deal, but I want her to have some understanding, I guess, of what I did before she was born."

Weeks after Isla was born, he talked about being a new dad on his podcast Dale Jr. Download. He also talked about how much he loved his daughter, and how it's something he has never felt before.

"I feel like everything that's gonna come out of my mouth is gonna seem so cliche, but the love that you have is more than ever," he said per For the Win. "This person – I don't know what it is, it's hard to explain. You feel this love for this baby that is not a love that you’ve felt for anybody else — and I love my wife to death, and I love my parents, my father, my sister. But the love I feel for this baby is nothing like that. And it’s 100 times more than that."