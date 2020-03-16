Rob Gronkowski Confirmed for WWE SmackDown Appearance Ahead of Wrestlemania 36

Rob Gronkowski is officially making his way to WWE. On the Fox show, Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Superstar and Gronk's good friend Mojo Rawley confirmed the former New England Patriots tight end will be on the show next week (March 20). This comes on the heels of reports of Gronkowski close to signing a contract with the company.

"I talked to Gronk earlier today and I'm here to confirm that the rumors are true, baby," Rawley said. "And whereas nothing is officially signed, what is official is that next week Friday night live on SmackDown, Rob Gronkowski himself will be in the house. Yes, he will be here. He'll talk about everything that's on his mind. But hey check this out. Gronk will be here. Mojo will be here. And we're gonna be hyped, so everybody get hyped."

Early last week, pro wrestling reporter Ryan Satin broke the news of Gronkowski close to landing a deal with WWE.

"While the capacity in which he'll be used is unclear at this time, I'm told Gronk could be making an appearance in WWE as early as March 20 on Friday Night SmackDown in New Orleans," Satin said on the FS1 show WWE Backstage.

"This wouldn't be the first time Rob has brushed paths with WWE. As you recall, Gronk made an appearance at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 and helped Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Since then, he's talked about wanting to do more with the company at some point. And most recently, he was photographed hanging out with Triple H during Super Bowl weekend."

There's no telling what Gronkowski will say or do on the next episode of Friday Night SmackDown, but with WrestleMania 36 around the corner (April 5) it's likely he will be involved in WWE's biggest show of the year assuming it doesn't get postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gronkowski, who won three Super Bowls as a member of the Patriots, said in August he's not looking to be a full-time pro wrestler, but he would love to compete in a match.

"With wrestling, I don't feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I'm down for," Gronkowski said per ESPN. "And that's to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there -- like in a Royal Rumble -- go out there, I got my friend in WWE [Rawley], practice it and do a full-on WWE match. I'm not saying when, maybe five years. I got the rest of my life to do that. I've always dreamed about doing that, just one time, going in there and going full-out. That may be a possibility, one time, down the road."