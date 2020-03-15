Floyd Mayweather Pays Tribute to Late Ex Josie Harris After She Was Found Dead at 40

Boxer Floyd Mayweather is paying tribute to his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three children, Josie Harris, who died on Tuesday at the age of 40. He did so with a series of photos and heartfelt captions. Mayweather posted 13 in total that showed them together, Harris, and their three children over the years.

"My Kiss," the retired boxer wrote in the caption of the photo. He also referred to Harris as "My Baby, My Friend," and "My Sunshine" in his series of 13 images. Mayweather and Harris have three children together – sons Koraun, 20, and Zion, 18, and daughter Jirah, 15 – and they were represented in the tribute. Harris was found unresponsive in her car on Tuesday outside of her home in Valencia. One of her children called 911. The authorities arrived and attempted life-saving measures, including CPR.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Mar 14, 2020 at 3:26pm PDT

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the cause of death has not been determined.

"It will take a while to figure that out," he said following Harris' death, per the Associated Press.

According to TMZ, the authorities did not find a suicide note in the vehicle. There were no drugs or signs of drug use. The medical examiner will evaluate the results from the autopsy and the toxicology report in order to determine a potential cause.

Mayweather and Harris were together from 1995 until their breakup in 2010. They split amid multiple allegations of domestic violence, including one altercation in which the former boxer allegedly attacked Harris in front of their children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Mar 13, 2020 at 4:39pm PDT

The following year, Mayweather pleaded guilty to reduced domestic battery charges and spent two months in jail after being sentenced to 90 days. However, he later made statements about the incident during an interview with Katie Couric that prompted a $20 million defamation lawsuit from Harris. The next court date was reportedly set for December 2020.

"Did I kick, stomp, and beat someone? No, that didn't happen," Mayweather said when asked about the domestic violence accusations. "I look in your face and say, 'No, that didn't happen.' Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that's domestic violence, then you know what? ... I'm guilty of restraining a person."

(Photo Credit: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)