Floyd Mayweather's Ex Girlfriend, Josie Harris Dead at 40

Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris, has died at the age of 40. According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, Harris, who shares three children with Mayweather, was found unresponsive in her vehicle at her Valencia, California home on the night of Monday, March 9.

Authorities had been called to the property at around 9:30 p.m and pronounced Harris dead at the scene. At this time, a cause of death remains unknown, though police said that foul play is not believed to be a factor and that the case is instead being treated as a death investigation as opposed to a homicide investigation.

At this time, Mayweather has not addressed Harris' death.

Sharing three children together –Kouran Mayweather, 20, Zion Shamaree Mayweather, 18, and Jirah Mayweather, 16 – the couple had a tumultuous years-long relationship that ended in jail time on Mayweather’s part and a heated custody battle.

This is a developing story…