Angel Garza Kisses Women in Crowd Despite WWE's No-Touching Policy Amid Coronavirus Concerns

WWE Superstar Angel Garza isn't afraid of getting the coronavirus and he showed that on Monday night. Before he took on Rey Mysterio on Monday Night Raw, Garza kissed a woman in the crowd. There were some Twitter users who were concerned that Garza would catch the novel coronavirus which continues to spread all over the world. However, Garza responded by saying (in Spanish), coronavirus doesn't exist.

El coronavirus NO existe todo está en la mente 😎😎😎🤪 https://t.co/3GULtVHnKg — Angel 😇 Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) March 10, 2020

And to double down on his statement. Garza said his lips are the "perfect cure" for the virus.

Guess what!! I have the perfect cure for the CORONAVIRUS 😈😇 it’s just under my nose and above my chin 😎 Adivina que!! Tengo la perfecta cura para el CORONAVIRUS 😈😇 y está justo abajo de mi nariz y arriba de mi barbilla 😎 @WWE @FOXSportsMX @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/7DrKITtPNx — Angel 😇 Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) March 10, 2020

Garza's kiss comes on the heels of WWE implementing a "no-touching policy" between wrestlers and fans at meet & greets, autograph signings and other public events according to PWInsider.com. Superstars such as The Undertaker, Sasha Banks and Braun Stroman have taken their own precautions when it comes to greeting fans.

As for WWE events, the big one coming up is WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida and as of now it will go on as scheduled which will be April 5 and it will air on the WWE Network.

"The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay," the WWE said in a statement. "We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events."

Stephanie McMahon and executive vice president John Saboor spoke to the Tampa Bay Times about WrestleMania and they revealed how they will monitor the coronavirus outbreak.

"The health and safety of not only our fan base, but also our superstars, really does come first," McMahon said per Comicbook.com. "We don't want to put anyone in a bad situation ever, regardless of the circumstance. Those are not risks worth taking."

"Given the number of live events that (WWE) does, it's constantly monitoring global events," Saboor said. "There are active and ongoing discussions at play internally, like there are in any sector of American business, and certainly families as a whole. So I think those will continue."