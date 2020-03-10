Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500: 'SEAL Team' Actor Judd Lormand Excited to Drive Grand Marshal Car (Exclusive)

NASCAR will be heading to Atlanta Motor Speedway for a weekend of festivities that honor veterans and active military members and their families. Actor Judd Lormand, who stars in SEAL Team, will be on hand for the races. He will also be filling a number of roles on both Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking with PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview, Lormand revealed that he will finish up filming for the week and then will head to Atlanta to get behind the wheel of multiple cars.

"I'll be shooting up until Friday, and then I get on a plane Friday night, I fly back to Atlanta where I live now. And I'll be at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, as the pace car driver on the Saturday race, and the Grand Marshal driver on the Sunday race," Lormand said.

Fans in attendance for Sunday's race will also get to learn about Lormand and a recent episode of SEAL Team that featured driver Austin Dillon. The two will be heading to the Fan Stage to be part of Trackside Live! and answer questions during a 15-minute interview. They will be featured at 10:45 a.m. following an appearance on stage by driver Joey Logano.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing Austin, and several of the other NASCAR personnel, and meeting a lot of the fans out there, of 'SEAL Team' and NASCAR," Lormand said to PopCulture.com. "And I'm actually taking my kids to the race on Sunday, letting my kids join me on Sunday because they've never seen a race live. And so I'm really looking forward to that."

Dillon and Lormand will likely be asked about their time together filming a segment for SEAL Team, as well as the overlap between NASCAR fans and those that watch the CBS show.

That being said, the SEAL Team star may be equally excited to let his kids experience the excitement of attending a race for the first time in their lives.

As he said during his interview, "You've got to go live, you got to go live. It's incredible. It's a rush."

Lormand also discussed the remaining episodes of SEAL Team's third season. The show has eight episodes remaining in the season, and he promises an exciting finish for the fans.

"I think there's some more twists and turns coming up that I don't think people would expect, with certain characters," Lormand said. "And I think that the one thing I can always promise with our show is... obviously, the action, and the tense nature of our show, is going to be through the roof for the rest of the season."

The EchoPark 250 Xfinity Series Race takes place on Saturday, March 14, at 4:00 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by FS1. The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 is on Sunday, March 15. The race will be broadcast on FOX and is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET.

(Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)