Chris Benoit Murder-Suicide Will Be Featured on 'Dark Side of the Ring' Season 2

Late WWE Superstar Chris Benoit will be featured in the upcoming season of Dark Side of the Ring. Last week, VICE TV announced the pro wrestling show will start airing its second season on Tuesday, March 24 at 9 p.m. ET and the two-hour episode will be about the tragic story of Benoit who died by suicide after killing his wife and son. Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Chris Jerhico will narrate the series.

"The first season of Dark Side of the Ring was a massive hit," Morgan Hertzan, Executive Vice President and General Manager, VICE Television, said in a press release. "These powerful stories transcend wrestling fandom and resonate with both fans of the sport and newcomers who were captivated by this incredible storytelling. "We rise to the challenge and do not shy away from the truth. I am proud and excited to continue telling these courageous stories in season two."

"As lifelong fans, we have always been fascinated by the behind-the-scenes, human stories of the world of professional wrestling," executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener said. "For our second season, we're going even deeper into its secretive past. Many wrestlers and family members we interviewed have never spoken out before. Our series seeks to help bring closure to their stories."

Benoit killed his wife, Nancy and 7-year-old son Daniel before hanging himself in 2007. The documentary takes a look at Benoit's family and friends and they share their thoughts on the crime. One of the people featured in the documentary is Sandra Toffolini, Nancy Benoit's sister.

"That definitely was not him," she said. "He's still my hero. I think I do, someday want to forgive him… it’s not today."

When the WWE learned about Beniot's death, a three-hour tribute for Benoit was done on Monday Night Raw, the following night, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon released a statement regarding Benoit.

"Last night on Monday Night Raw the WWE presented a tribute show recognizing the career of Chris Benoit, he said per CNBC. "Howver, 26 hours later, the facts of this horrific tragedy are now apparent. Therefore, other than my comments there will be no mention of Mr. Benoit's name tonight. On the contrary, tonight's show will be dedicated to everyone who has been affected by this terrible incident. This evening, marks the first step of the healing process. Tonight, WWE performers will do what they do better than anyone else in the world -- entertain you."

Dark Side of the Ring will air regularly at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesdays.