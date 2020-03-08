Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Spend Date Night Courtside at Mavericks Game

Patrick Mahomes is in the midst of the NFL offseason after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LIV. The Super Bowl MVP is enjoying his time away from football and with his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews. The couple recently took part in a date night at a Dallas Mavericks game.

Mahomes and Matthews were spotted sitting courtside and watching the Dallas Mavericks take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Matthews posted a photo of them sitting together, along with the caption reading: "Basketball is cool #mavs."

Mahomes and Matthews were not the only high-profile figures in attendance for this battle between the Mavericks and Pelicans in Dallas. Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant, who spent eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, was also on hand for the NBA game. He and Mahomes took a photo together as they watched the Mavericks win 127-123 in overtime.

Matthews and Mahomes have been enjoying this offseason with various trips around the country. They spent the day after Super Bowl LIV at Disney World for the MVP parade, and then they celebrated together during the Chiefs' victory parade.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has frequently been in attendance for Mavericks games throughout his career. He grew up in East Texas and attended Texas Tech University.

Mahomes was able to attend a Mavericks practice in March 2019 and met Dirk Nowitzki, Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and the rest of the roster. He also spent some time after practice shooting some hoops with Nowitzki. Although they had to avoid any pickup games due to the Chiefs telling Mahomes to avoid these games during the offseason.

Instead of facing off with Nowitzki, Mahomes simply tossed the football around with the longtime Mavericks star. They finished off the day by exchanging autographed jerseys.

"He's on top of his game and still so young," Nowitzki said about Mahomes back in 2019. "He's incredibly fun to watch with his no-look flips, his long passes, and athleticism, so the sky's the limit for him and I'm happy for him."

Nowitzki also revealed that he was able to capably catch the football from Mahomes due to his history playing handball. This gave him some experience handling a ball much smaller than what is used in the NBA.

"I got a good arm," Nowitzki said. "I played handball back in the day in Germany. So I know how to throw a ball a little bit and know how to catch. But the ball was a little smaller and round. It's a little different."

(Photo Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)