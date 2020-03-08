Boston Celtics Star Gordon Hayward Reveals Family Expecting Fourth Child, a Baby Boy

Boston Celtics star Gordan Hayward and his wife Robyn recently announced that they are expecting their fourth child together. This was revealed with an Instagram post that showed the couple's first three children sitting next to a green onesie. Robyn also revealed the gender of the upcoming child.

"Baby G coming in September," Hayward wrote on Instagram after sharing a post from his wife. "Yes, it's a boy." The couple has three daughters together in Charlotte Margaret, Bernadette Marie, and Nora Mae.

The clarification on the gender was made for those that watched Hayward learn that he was going to have a third daughter back in July 2018. He opened a box filled with pink balloons during a gender reveal video and didn't exactly jump for joy.

Those that watched this video felt that the Boston Celtics star was clearly disappointed and that he would have preferred to have a boy. There were several jokes about his response despite his statement about being happy to have another girl.

Originally a first-round pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, Hayward entered the league as a member of the Utah Jazz. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Jazz and was named an NBA All-Star in 2016-17. He was a sought-after prospect during free agency and ultimately signed a massive deal with the Boston Celtics, which he revealed in an article for the Players' Tribune.

"What's crazy is – before I even had a chance to make my decision, before I had a chance to sit down and write this, and before I even had a chance to talk about it with the people I love – I was already reading reports about where I was going," Hayward said in his letter. "And I guess that's just the way things work, in 2017. But I'm sorry it had to work out like that."

Hayward is currently in the midst of a four-year, $127 million contract with the Boston Celtics. He will earn a base salary of $32,700,690 during the 2019-2020 season. He has dealt with injuries throughout the season and missed two games due to an issue with his knee. However, he is slated to be back in action for the Celtics on Sunday night when they face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Photo Credit: Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images