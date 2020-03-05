Tennis fans are going to be in for a treat later this year. According to Variety, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka is going to be the subject of a new documentary series that will stream on Netflix starting in August. The series will take a look at Osaka this past year which includes her taking part in the US Open to her other tournaments she has competed in. It will also take a look at her preparing for the 2020 Summer Olympics which will take place in Tokyo.

"To be able to tell my story and let people in during this big year, working with a team that really understands me, has been a rewarding experience. It won’t look like a traditional sports documentary, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone," Osaka said in a statement per Variety.

Osaka, 22, is putting together a strong start to her tennis career. In 2018, she defeated Serena Williams in the US Open finals to win her first Grand Slam championship. In 2019, Osaka took down Petra Kvitova in the Australian Open finals to win her second Grand Slam title. She was able to reach No. 1 in the world rankings in 2019 and she currently ranks No. 10.

When Osaka won the US Open in 2018, it was an awkward situation because fans were booing for how the match ended.

"I don’t want to do questions," Williams said via the Undefeated. "I just want to tell you guys she played well. This is her first Grand Slam. … Let’s not boo anymore."

Osaka ended up apologizing to the fans for the ending.

"I know that everyone was cheering for [Williams], and I’m sorry it had to end like this," Osaka said during her on-court post-match interview. "I just want to say thank you for watching the match."

Osaka emigrated from Japan to the US when she was a child. The series will take a look at her traveling to Japan to learn more about her country and heritage as she will represent Japan in the Olympics.

"We made the decision that Naomi would represent Japan at an early age," Osaka's parents said to the Wall Street Journal back in 2018. "She was born in Osaka and was brought up in a household of Japanese and Haitian culture. Quite simply, Naomi and her sister Mari have always felt Japanese so that was our only rationale. It was never a financially motivated decision nor were we ever swayed either way by any national federation."