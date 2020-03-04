Former NFL Player Steve Weatherford Asks Fans for Help After His Super Bowl Ring Is Stolen

Former NFL player Steve Weatherford is asking fans for their help. He recently went to Facebook to announce that his Super Bowl XLVI ring was recently stolen. He took the ring off and gave it to his wife following a speaking engagement. The purse was left in the car and it was stolen.

"No, it's not a joke⁣," Weatherford wrote on Facebook. "Recently, a string of car break-ins happened in my neighborhood — all in one night, eight cars were broken into.

"I gave my ring to my wife the night before after speaking at an event, she put it in her purse, and… Well, if anyone sees a Super Bowl XLVI ring on eBay with a name largely engraved on the side –⁣ WEATHERFORD (spelled like that) — kindly text me."

Weatherford, who won the Super Bowl ring when he was a member of the New York Giants in 2011, had a request for team co-owner John Mara, asking for a second version of the ring to be made for him even if he had to pay for it himself.

"I'm hoping Mr. Mara reads this, and has the kindness in his heart to ask Tiffany & Co. to dig up that glorious 2012 mold, make me a replacement Super Bowl ring to give to my son one day.

⁣

"P.S. Mr. Mara, I'm insured, I got the loot I just need permission.

⁣

"Super Bowl ring or not,⁣ I am champion, not by my accomplishments but by the choices I make and the God I serve.

⁣

"P.S.S. Mr. Neighborhood Robber Man, I hope you tried that ring on, I hope it brings favor to your life the same way it has for other people the past 6.5 years I’ve had possession of it. It wasn't my hand that won it, but I'd like your hand to wear it."

Weatherford was a member of the Giants for four seasons before joining the New York Jets in 2015 which would be his final NFL season. The 37-year old former punter started his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints in 2006 and he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois.

Weatherford also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Jets before joining the Giants. He ended his career with 678 punts and averaged 44.5 yards per punt with his longest punt being 71 yards.