Simone Johnson: Who Is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter?

Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne Johnson, revealed in mid-February that she would be following in her father's footsteps. She would be joining the ranks of WWE and training to be a professional wrestler. She would also become the first fourth-generation superstar in WWE history. "To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said 'this will be my life one day', this is for you. I'm humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let's do this. [WWE, WWE NXT]," Simone wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. With this news about her new career path, wrestling fans on social media expressed their support. Those that were big fans of the Simone couldn't have been more excited about her eventual entrance into the wrestling ring. Other fans, however, were fairly surprised. Some users on social media were unaware that Johnson had a daughter and that she was training for a career in sports-entertainment. When they saw this news, they responded by heading to the internet in search of more information about Simone.

Education View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@simonegjohnson) on May 24, 2019 at 12:16pm PDT While Simone may be pursuing a career in sports-entertainment, that does not mean that she will not be working on her education. She began attending New York University after graduation and will continue to do so. "My parents have always been really big on me going to college, furthering my education, and I want to make them proud and I also want that for myself," Johnson said to WWE's Cathy Lee.

Ambassador View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@simonegjohnson) on Jan 6, 2018 at 2:46pm PST When Simone was 16 years old, she made Golden Globes history. She was named the first-ever Golden Globes Ambassador. Simone partnered with GlobalGirl, an organization that "empowers young women in journalism from disadvantaged areas by providing them the tools they need to chase their career goals." "I've been lucky enough to grow up in a household with strong role models and feel so honored to represent the HFPA for its 75th Anniversary," Simone said, per Variety. "As the newly minted Golden Globe Ambassador, I hope to serve as a role model to young people everywhere and empower them to speak out on issues they are passionate about."

Outspoken on Issues View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@simonegjohnson) on Mar 14, 2018 at 4:16pm PDT Simone has shown that she is focused on making a change in the world. Specifically, she is very outspoken about gun control and school shootings following an incident at Douglas High School. "17 MILES 17 LIVES. DOUGLAS STRONG. NEVER AGAIN. NO MORE SILENCE END GUN VIOLENCE. for Alyssa, Scott, Martin, Nicholas, Aaron, Jamie, Chris, Luke, Cara, Gina, Joaquin, Alaina, Meadow, Helena, Alex, Carmen, & Peter. rest in peace & power," Simone wrote in the caption of one of her posts.

Wrestling Heritage View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jan 17, 2020 at 8:01am PST While it's common knowledge that Simone's father is one of the most famous wrestlers around, there are some fans that don't know about the family legacy. Simone's grandfather, Rocky Johnson, was a famous professional wrestler that helped break color barriers during his career. In addition, Simone's great-grandfather, 'High Chief' Peter Maivia, was a professional wrestler as well. He is a WWE Hall of Famer and helped create a lasting legacy for his family.

Famous Family View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) on Mar 3, 2020 at 11:20am PST Johnson has been very active in Hollywood while working with his production company, Seven Bucks Production. This company has been responsible for Jumanji, Rampage, Baywatch, and several other products. Simone's mother, Dany Garcia, is actually the co-founder of Seven Bucks. She and Johnson formed the company together in 2012 following their divorce in 2007. Garcia still runs the company and manages Johnson's career.

World Traveler View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@simonegjohnson) on Jul 2, 2018 at 5:47am PDT As the daughter of Johnson and Garcia, Simone has seen a large share of the world. The work for Seven Bucks Production requires traveling far and wide, as does taking time for vacations. And Simone appears to have been present for many trips. According to her Instagram account, the future professional wrestler has been to China and Italy during trips abroad. She also spent time in New York, Hawaii, and Utah. The latter trip was for the Sundance Film Festival.