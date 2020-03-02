Mike Tyson Tears up in Chilling Interview About His Past

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson is someone that has reached the peak of the sport, and he has also dealt with some incredibly low points, including going to prison after being convicted of rape. Through it all, he has adapted to his new life away from the ring. The process of leaving professional boxing and the inherent violence was not easy, as Tyson recently revealed in a chilling interview.

Tyson recently sat down with fellow former professional boxer Sugar Ray Leonard to record an episode of "Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson." The two former champions discovered the process of pursuing a world title and what it takes to achieve success. Tyson also broke down in tears when discussing the personal changes in his life.

"I know the art of fighting, I know the art of war," Tyson says during the interview. "That's all I ever studied. That's why I'm so feared, that's why they feared me when I was in the ring because I was an annihilator. That's all I was born for."

"Now those days are gone, it's empty, I'm nothing," Tyson continued. "I'm working on the art of humbleness. That's the reason I'm crying right now because I'm not that person no more. And I miss him because sometimes I feel like a b–ch."

This message was chilling to some, but it resonated with others. There were several users on Twitter that wanted to reach out and show their support for Tyson after seeing this video. Specifically, one user drew a comparison between the former boxer's struggles and those faced by warriors in a different field.

"Doing what you were put on this earth to do for 20 plus years then having to adapt is obviously frightening for some. The only thing I can liken it to is service personnel adapting to civilian life. Positive thoughts @MikeTyson," one fan commented on Twitter.

Several others chimed in on social media after watching the interview with Leonard. They didn't feel that Tyson should be so hard on himself. Yes, he is no longer fighting in the boxing ring and proving that he is the most fearsome competitor, but they didn't believe that it makes him any less of a man.

In fact, there were some users that said Tyson should be proud of the changes that he has made in his post-boxing life. They wanted to applaud him for breaking down with such a public forum.

(Photo Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images)