Former NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Cristina Grossu

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle recently announced that his family would be expanding. He and his girlfriend, Cristina Grossu, are expecting their first child together. The due date is sometime in fall 2020.

"Big News for 2020!! Emma is going to be a big sister !!!" Biffle, 50, wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. He showed himself and Grossu posing with his daughter, Emma. There was a second photo that showed him holding his girlfriend in his arms.

Emma is the Biffle's daughter from his previous marriage to Nicole Lunders. The couple tied the knot in October 2007 but separated in March 2015. Their divorce was filed a year later.

Following their split, Lunders had filed a lawsuit over alleged invasion of privacy due to "hidden cameras" installed in the bathroom and bedroom of Biffle and Lunders' home. The veteran driver said that he had the cameras installed due to the belief that employees of a cleaning service were stealing from him.

Amy Simpson, the attorney for Lunders, said those cameras did not cover the toilet or inside the shower but still caught nude images of Lunders in her vanity, the side of the tub, and areas where she would come out of the shower. The lawsuit sought $5.5 million in damages to Lunders and $3.4 million for her mother.

According to ESPN, the jury awarded Lunders with $1 in actual damages following the 12-day trial. Another $250,000 was added in punitive damages.

The veteran driver got his start in the NASCAR Cup Series during the 2002 season, appearing in seven of the season's 36 races. Biffle had originally made a name for himself in the NASCAR Xfinity Series starting in 1996, and he split time between the two series until 2010. Biffle also competed in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Over the course of his professional racing career, Biffle secured 19 Cup Series wins, 20 Xfinity Series wins, and 17 Gander Truck Series wins. This also includes championship victories in the 2000 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the 2002 NASCAR Busch Series.

Biffle has not been a full-time driver since he and Roush Fenway Racing parted ways at the end of the 2016 season. He did compete in one NASCAR Truck Series event in 2019 at Texas Motor Speedway while driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Biffle won in the SpeedyCash.com 400, earning $50,000 in the process. He is expected to participate in a few races during the 2020 season.

(Photo Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)