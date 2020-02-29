UFC Fighter Movsar Evloev Pulls out of UFC 248 After Bloody Motorcycle Accident

Undefeated MMA fighter Movsar Evloev was scheduled to face off with Jamall Emmers during UFC 248 on Mar. 7. However, he has been forced to pull out of the bout after a motorcycle accident. A car reportedly crashed into Evloev's motorbike, resulting in several scrapes and bloody injuries.

Movsar had to pull out because of road accident. Car crashed into his motorbike. https://t.co/N8rZ2gjIB8 pic.twitter.com/mBPO7DiPuM — Sayat 萨亚特 (@sayatmma) February 27, 2020

The exact details of the crash have not been revealed, but Evloev will be unable to compete in the octagon while he recovers. He has been replaced on the UFC 248 card by Giga Chikadze. The bout is the second of three early prelims that will be aired on ESPN+.

Evloev is undefeated since joining the UFC and taking part in two bouts. He defeated South Korean fighter Seung Woo Choi and Peru's Enrique Barzola. Emmers, on the other hand, is 17-4 in his MMA career, but he has not fought in the UFC.

The Georgian-born Chikadze is 8-2 in his MMA career, and he is 1-0 in the UFC. He has secured three consecutive victories, including his UFC debut against Brandon Davis.

UFC 248 will be marked by two title bouts. Champ Israel Adesanya will be facing off with Yoel Romero with the middleweight title on the line. This will be the main event of the pay-per-view. Additionally, champ Zhang Weili is taking on Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the strawweight title.

The main card will feature three other bouts. Beneil Dariush will fight Drakkar Klose, Li Jingliang will face Neil Magny, and Max Griffin will fight Alex Oliveira.

Adesanya faced considerable criticism in the wake of a comment about the Twin Towers. However, he's not worried about the reception from the Las Vegas fans. The defending champion said that he has apologized for the controversial comment and that he meant no offense.

"He's human like anyone else and everyone likes to make this myth about, 'Oh, he's steel, like kicking steel', or you hit him and he's he doesn't fall," Adesanya said about his opponent. "I'll touch him enough times and eventually he'll crumble like the Twin Towers … too soon?"

UFC 248 takes place Mar. 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+.

(Photo Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)