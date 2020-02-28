Kobe Bryant: Lakers Icon's Memorabilia, Handprints Head to Auction Following Celebration of Life

Several pieces of Kobe Bryant memorabilia will be heading to auction in April. The auction will include two uniforms the Los Angeles Lakers legend wore during important points in his career, as well as the cement handprint from his induction into the Gauman's Chinese Theater hall of fame galley. The items ae pat of Julien's Auctions' annual spots auction and was planned before Bryant's death in a helicopter cash last month.

"We are honored to include this collection of his items and pay tribute to this giant who was an inspiration not only to basketball fans but to the entire world," Darren Julien, Julien's Auctions' president and CEO, told the Associated Press.

The auction includes the uniform Bryant wore during the 2000 NBA Finals with his number 8 and a black armband in memory of Wilt Chamberlain. The other uniform was worn during the 2007 season, with his second number, 24. The auction's other Bryant-related items include Adidas game shoes signed by him and a basketball signed by the entire 2010-2011 Lakers team, including Bryant, Ron Artest and Pau Gasol.

Julien's Auctions said the items are being sold by a Kentucky collector.

There are other eye-popping items in the auction, including a 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics silver medal and gold medals from the 1994 and 2002 FIFA World Cup winners. Fans can see the items at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills from April 27 to April 30. The auction kicks off on April 30 at 10 a.m. PT.

This is not the only Bryant-elated auction launching since his death. Iconic Auctions is auctioning off his 1992 middle school yearbook, which includes a scarily prophetic message Bryant wrote.

"In a few years you probably will be dunking on me. Not!! How bout those Lakers. Your friend Kobe Bryant #24," Bryant, then 13, wrote in the book.

Although Bryant used the number 8 for the first pat of his career, he later switched to 24. Both numbers were retied by the Lakers after Bryant retied from the NBA in 2016.

The auction ends on Friday and the current bid is $12,650. Before the auction launched, the book was expected to sell for $20,000, reports CBS News.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, along with seven other victims. The Lakers held a Celebration of Life memorial on Monday at the Staples Center.

Photo credit: Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images