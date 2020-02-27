Kobe Bryant: Fans Brainstorm Ideas for Proper Statue to Honor Lakers Legend and Daughter Gianna

Following the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, fans have taken to social media to brainstorm some ideas for a proper statue to honor the Lakers Legend and 13-year-old basketball prodigy. The conversation started when sports journalist J.A. Adande tweeted out an iconic photo of Bryant holding Gianna as a young child, as the two look loving ly at one another. "This moment should be the basis for the Kobe Bryant statue outside Staples Center. It would honor Kobe as a champion and a father and would bring some much-needed female representation to Star Plaza," he wrote, prompting numerous replies from other fans.

Gigi definitely needs to be in it. — Evan G. (@erg79) February 26, 2020

"How about a collection of statues. One of Kobe’s fade-away, one of Gigi’s fade-away, one of the picture you shared and one of them sideline at the nets hawks game showing them both older and also students of the game," one other fan offered.

