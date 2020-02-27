Ciara Praises Vanessa Bryant Following Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life: 'True Definition of a Woman'

Ciara is one of the many sending love and support to Vanessa Bryant following her heartbreaking eulogies to husband, Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gianna Bryant during the celebration of life memorial Monday at the Staples Center. There was not a dry eye in the room during Vanessa's speech to Kobe and Gianna, which apparently moved Ciara as well.

The "1, 2 Step" songstress took to Twitter to share a photo of Vanessa wearing all five of Kobe's NBA Championship rings and gushed over her strength.

"You are the true definition of a Woman. I admire your strength, grace, and resilience. Truly so proud of you. I know God is proud. Kobe and Gi Gi are smiling down on you. We love you and the girls [Vanessa Bryant]," Ciara wrote, adding a red heart emoji and a praying hands emoji. "Heaven is Rejoicing Today."

She also included hashtags for the numbers 2 and 24, which were Gianna and Kobe's basketball jersey numbers, respectively. Ciara's tweet generated a strong response from her Twitter followers, who also sent messages of support to Vanessa.

"She was so strong. The mother in me wonders how she made it through it," one Twitter user wrote.

"Kobe and Gi are flying like an eagle hitting 3 pointers never missing a shot!!!" another said.

"She was the perfect example of class and grace. The fact that Vanessa had the strength in herself to make us feel better is astonishing. God bless her and her beautiful girls," someone else said.

"May god watch over you and your girls, continue to be strong beautiful and always know that you have an army behind you. Gone to (sic) soon but they will never be forgotten," another wrote.

The day of the memorial, Ciara also revealed that her fingernails sported a tribute to the father-daughter duo. In a photo tweeted Monday, she showcased the insides of her long nails, which were adorned with individual letters on each finger that spelled out "Kobe" and "Gigi."

"Rest In Paradise Angels," she captioned the photo.

Kobe and Gianna were killed alongside seven others in a fatal helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26 while on their way to a youth basketball tournament. Kobe and Gianna are survived by Vanessa as well as Kobe and Vanessa's other three daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 8 months.

Ciara is currently expecting her and Russell Wilson's second child together. They welcomed daughter Sienna Princess in 2017, and Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir Wilburn with her ex-fiancé Future.