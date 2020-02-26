NASCAR Fans Ecstatic to See Ryan Newman Visit Roush Fenway Team Following Daytona 500 Crash, Hospitalization

Roush Fenway Racing delighted NASCAR fans on Wednesday morning with a series of photos of Ryan Newman. The veteran driver was visiting the employees of Roush Fenway and received a standing ovation. He also gave a huge smile and a thumbs up to the camera, showing how far he is on the road to recovery following his crash in the Daytona 500. Racing fans were excited to see these images surface on Twitter considering that Newman was only released from the hospital one week prior. They were impressed by his recovery and felt that it was both a sign of his future return to NASCAR and the build quality of the vehicle he drove. When Newman crashed at the end of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17, the immediate reaction among fans was to fear the worst. They couldn't figure out how it was possible that he had survived this wreck, but he only suffered a head injury. With the veteran driver visiting Roush Fenway on Wednesday, this only confirmed that Newman would be ok. The fans responded to this news with a variety of supportive tweets.

Tears To see him back at the shop brings happy tears to my eyes..thank you..and thank you for building him a safe car...love you @RyanJNewman ..prayers for a speedy recovery

Your smile is PRICELESS — Sonya (@Sonya_61995) February 26, 2020 Newman crashed on Feb. 17, but the emotions of that frightening moment have not faded for the fans. Some are still on edge despite seeing photos surface of Newman out and about enjoying life. With the newest pictures of him visiting Roush Fenway Racing on Wednesday, the emotions came back with a force. There were several fans talking about crying with joy after seeing the veteran driver.

Safety First I’m certain he thanked them for building that car #ryannewman — Miss Chrysler ☃️ (@dodgegrrl) February 26, 2020 What did Newman say when he visited the Roush Fenway team? Did he talk about catch and release fishing? Did he discuss the doughnuts available at Halifax Medical Center? The answer is unknown, but many fans believe that he made a point to discuss the car that kept him safe during the Daytona 500. "Hats off to the team for building a safe car," another fan added to the conversation. The NASCAR fans know how dangerous driving at 200 mph is, and they were appreciative of the effort put in by the racing team to keep Newman safe.

Future Applause AWESOME!!! Great to see him! 👍👍👍👍I hope wenn he is the first time back on track all visitors on the grandstand will give him standing ovation! — Heike (@BaranekHeike) February 26, 2020 Newman received a standing ovation from the Roush Fenway Racing team on Wednesday, which the fans felt was well-deserved. They would have followed suit if given the chance. Of course, this applause brought up questions about Newman's first public appearance at an upcoming race. Whether he is actually driving or simply showing up to watch the action, the fans are hoping that he receives a warm welcome from the attendees.

Superhero Your next paint scheme needs to be Superman, glad to see you are ok sir — Mike Gilmore (@MichaelPGilmore) February 26, 2020 Following Newman's recovery from the Daytona 500 wreck, he has been compared to various superheroes. Some NASCAR fans have referred to him as Superman while others have simply said that he is indestructible. Now these fans are hoping for a new "proper" paint scheme when Newman returns to the track. The only problem with this idea is that fellow driver Jimmie Johnson already used a Superman paint scheme on his car. The veteran was supporting the premiere of Batman Vs. Superman during the 2016 Auto Club 400 in Fontana, California. This car featured a Superman paint scheme and a massive logo on the hood. Johnson also wore a Superman cape following his victory.

Nice Shoes He has shoes now 😁 — ᴉuɐɯɐD 🤘🏽🤘🏿🏁‼️ (@damoneyyyyy) February 26, 2020 One of the most exciting aspects of this tweet from Roush Fenway Racing was that Newman was wearing some nice boots. This was a far cry from his footwear in previous photos. When Newman was released from the hospital, he was shown walking out holding hands with his daughters. This was a heartwarming moment, but the fans were completely focused on the lack of shoes. Newman was only wearing socks.

Photogenic Definitely great to see him.. but what a miserable looking group.. smile a little. — Murph (@therealboru) February 26, 2020 Seeing Newman speaking with the Roush Fenway Racing employees and receiving a standing ovation in return just brought tears of joy to the fans. They were ecstatic about his continuing recovery, as well as the response that he received. Some fans, however, were focused on a different aspect of the photo. They couldn't believe that the employees of the racing team looked so bored. They felt that these individuals needed to show a little excitement.