LeBron James Makes NBA History With Benchmark Previously Hit by Kobe Bryant

LeBron James once again has made NBA history. On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers star scored 40 points in a 118-109 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. It was a season-high mark for James and according to ESPN, James has now scored at least 40 points in one game in 16 of his 17 NBA seasons. He is now tied with the late Kobe Bryant for the most seasons with at least one 40-point game in NBA history.

This isn't the first time James has matched or surpassed Bryant in the NBA record books this year. Before Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, James passed Bryant on the all-time scoring list and the two are now the No. 3 and No. 4 top scorers in league history. In Bryant's final Instagram post, he sent a message to James.

"On to #2!" Bryant wrote of his new all-time scoring status, tagging James. "Keep growing the game and charting the path for the next."

On Monday, the Staples Center hosted a Celebration of Life memorial for Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna who was also killed in the helicopter crash. When asked about the service, James admitted to being very emotional.

"It was very emotional, very emotional day, very tough day for myself, for my family, for everyone involved," he said, evading the question but continuing on about the ceremony.

"It's never a closure. It's never going to be a closure. I mean, we continue to live on his legacy and continue to have our hearts heavy with both sadness and with happiness for his family that are still here. So, it's not a closure. But it was a celebration, which was well received from not only the Laker faithful, not only the family here, but everybody around the world."

James did not say if he attended the ceremony, but he sent a message to Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant.

"My heart is with her family still, with his three daughters that’s still here, with his wife, with his mom and dad, his sister. It was just a very difficult day," he explained. "Obviously celebration, but it was a difficult day for all of us. I'd appreciate it if we can move on tonight. That would be great."