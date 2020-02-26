Kobe Bryant: Lakers Legend Jerry West Says Star's Parents Joe and Pam Bryant 'Traumatized' by Shocking Death

Tributes continue to pour in for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, about a month after their untimely passing. One day after the Bryant family appeared at the Celebration of Life memorial for Kobe and Gianna, Extra published a report in which they detailed what Lakers legend Jerry West had to say about the tragedy. More specifically, West opened up about just how difficult this loss has been for the Bryant family.

Days after Kobe, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, Extra spoke with West about the late basketball icon's legacy. And now, given that the public memorial for Kobe and Gianna recently took place, they're reflecting on what West had to say about what the Bryant family has been going through in light of the tragic loss.

“His personal family, is just traumatized and devastated, as any family would be," West said, noting that one of his sons had been in contact with one of Kobe's sisters after the tragedy occurred. "My thoughts, my prayers, my hopes are with his family because they're the ones who need it most."

The Bryant family was in attendance at the Celebration of Life memorial, which took place on Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Kobe's parents, Joe and Pam Bryant, his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and his eldest daughter, Natalia, could all be seen in the crowd at the event.

During the ceremony, Vanessa even took to the stage to deliver some remarks about her husband and daughter, and received a standing ovation as she did so.

"Gianna Bryant is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul," Vanessa said about her daughter. "She was always thoughtful. She always kissed me goodnight and kissed me good morning. There were a few occasions where I was absolutely tired from being up with Bianka and Capri and I thought she had left for school without saying goodbye. I text and say 'No kiss?' and Gianna would reply with, 'Mama, I kissed you but you were asleep and I didn't want to wake you.'"

"She knew how much her morning and evening kisses meant to me," she continued. "She was so thoughtful to remember to kiss me every day. She was Daddy's girl but I know she loved her mama. She would always tell me and show me how much she loved me. She was one of my very best friends. She loved faith, she loved putting a smile on everyone's faces."

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together," Vanessa said towards the end of her speech. "Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We're still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy."