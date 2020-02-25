Kobe Bryant and Gianna Celebration of Life: Watch Vanessa Bryant's Entire, Powerful Speech Again

During the celebration of life public memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, the late Lakers star's wife Vanessa Bryant delivered a powerful speech, and now fans can see the entire eulogy again. As she took the stage on Monday to deliver her eulogy, Vanessa was met by resounding applause and a standing ovation. Over the course of her speech, she spoke fondly of her late husband and daughter, both of whom perished in a tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 16. The speech has since been shared online by NBA TV.

“He was my everything.” Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe at the Celebration of Life. pic.twitter.com/vHb9xP0qmm — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2020

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together," Vanessa said of her late husband and daughter, then going on to add. "Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Koko.

"We're still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy," she added.

"Gigi would have easily become the best player in the WNBA." Vanessa Bryant remembers her daughter, Gianna. pic.twitter.com/9tv3w8wL6a — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2020

Many Twitter users have since commented on the clip of Vanessa's speech, with one writing, "Can't stop crying... What a strong woman you are Vanessa so proud of you. Take care of the girls queen mamba."

"Kobe showed us the fierce competitor, Vanessa told us of the fierce family man. There is a lesson in how to live in this memorial that everyone needs; whatever you have been driven to do, give it everything you can. You will live and die a complete person; loved for the love," offered another fan.

Vanessa Bryant is a very strong woman who loved and adored her husband Kobe & daughter Gianna as well, for her to make a heartfelt speech like that is so heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time. My condolences truly go out to her, the Bryant family, Lakers & NBA 🙏🙏🙏 — Prescott (@Breathe215) February 24, 2020

"I have no idea how Vanessa Bryant was able to hold back tears for that long. an incredibly strong woman, not only for herself, but her daughters as well. absolutely amazing speech and remembrance by Vanessa Bryant," commented one last user.

Bryant was 41 years old at the time of his death.